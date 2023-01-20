The Mandalorian Season 3 Shatters Major Star Wars Trailer Viewership Record

The Mandalorian has shattered trailer viewership records amongst its other Star Wars Disney+ brethren.

Only a few days ago, Lucasfilm dropped some brand new footage for The Mandalorian’s upcoming third season, which will be the first live-action Star Wars content of 2023.

The teaser gave fans a new glimpse of Coruscant after Return of the Jedi, possibly a first look at Sabine Wren herself, Grogu using the force to defend himself, and plenty more. Needless to say, fans were pumped up for the series to return after it hit the internet.

It would seem that not only are people excited, but the upcoming new season could end up being one of the most highly viewed Star Wars Disney+ projects to date.

The Mandalorian Gets Staggering Viewership

Star Wars

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the recent trailer for the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, has "easily" become the top trailer out of any for other previous Disney+ projects in the franchise.

The teaser for Season 3 garnered 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours after premiering during the NFL wildcard playoff game on January 16.

A key proponent of the trailer's success was its debut placement on ABC during that football game, which was during halftime, earning 31.2 million views in that timeframe alone.

For comparison, the previous record for Star Wars' Disney+ trailer viewership was 58 million views for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Compared to Marvel, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first trailer had 78 million views in its first 24 hours, while WandaVision's debut teaser had 53 million.

The Mandalorian hasn't beaten The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's numbers yet, however. The teaser for that show, which aired during the Superbowl, had 125 million views.

Mando is Finally Back

The record-breaking viewership numbers make perfect sense. Not only is the show beloved by fans, but there hasn’t been a new episode since December 18, 2020. Over two years later, fans are ready for more Mando.

The desire for more of Pedro Pascal’s character is also likely accentuated by the fact that since the second season ended, three different Star Wars shows have aired—two of which many fans don’t much care for.

Hopefully, when Mando does return, its quality will remain just as solid as it was when fans last saw the show.

But how much might the series set up or tease what's to come later this year in Ahsoka? After all, rumors for that project indicate that it could be extremely important to the overall franchise and might even start paving the road for a big Mandoverse crossover.

The Mandalorian Season 3 begins streaming on Disney+ on March 1.