Disney+ Just Edited The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer a Bit With an Exciting New Shot

The trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 that is currently on Disney+ features a new shot that was absent from the version of the trailer that recently premiered.

The return of The Mandalorian is getting closer and closer. The season finale of Season 2 hit Disney+ on December 18, 2020, meaning the hit show's hiatus has lasted more than two years.

However, fans won't have to wait much longer. To hold everyone over, a new trailer was recently released. The new footage included many new Mandalorians that will be present in the upcoming installment, additional shots of Mandalore and Coruscant, and even some B1 battle droids.

However, there was apparently a quick but notable shot that wasn't included in the trailer that originally premiered. At this time, it is only present in the trailer that is on Disney+, and it features one of the Empire's greatest weapons.

Star Destroyers in The Mandalorian Trailer

The latest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian was recently released, teasing what is to come for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin in the upcoming installment. However, the footage has been slightly edited since it premiered, with a brand-new shot added that is available to view on Disney+.

The new shot features a quick glimpse of an Imperial Star Destroyer. This appears to be Coruscant, in what looks to be a junkyard, as the command bridges of multiple other Star Destroyers can be seen in the distance behind it.

Disney+

The ship doesn't look to be extremely damaged. There are some pieces of the hull stripped, and the two deflector shield projectors (which are the big bulbs on the top of the ship) seem to be in rough condition, but those could be easily repairable for someone looking to use the Star Destroyers.

At this point in the timeline, the Empire has been 'defeated.' However, as fans saw in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, there are still cells of Imperials that are fighting to bring the Empire and its reign of terror back into the galaxy.

At the very least, there appear to be six Star Destroyers present in the new shot, and that is only what is in view, so there could be many more in the surrounding area. If the Empire could get them all operational, it could make its presence felt once more, and its chances of making somewhat of a return would drastically go up.

Disney+

Considering that the ships are in repairable shape and Dr. Pershing is currently on Coruscant, the Empire likely has a strong presence on the planet. If these ships were not going to be used by anyone, they would likely be sent off to a planet like Bracca, which is just one giant junkyard where ships like Star Destroyers are sent when they will never be used again.

The Empire is likely saving these ships so that they can be repaired and used again at some point in the near future. As previously noted, the damage done to the ship in the front is not bad in the slightest, and some of the command bridges from other ships in the background also appear to be in decent shape.

The shot of the Star Destroyers occurs at the 1:02 mark in the Disney+ trailer, following this shot of Omid Abtahi's Dr. Pershing in a speeder on Coruscant:

Disney+

Why Would the Empire Need Star Destroyers?

Star Destroyers were utilized in a major when the Empire was at full power. They not only served as transportation vessels for Stormtroopers, weaponry, and other machinery, but they were also extremely effective weapons as well.

Emperor Palpatine proved multiple times throughout the Skywalker Saga that he wasn't going to go down without a fight, and Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon has proved in The Mandalorian that he will do whatever it takes to bring the Empire back to full force.

Having Star Destroyers at its disposal is a great start for the Empire. The war is still fairly fresh, only ending around five years prior to when The Mandalorian takes place. Instead of being a junkyard, it is likely that this area on Coruscant is actually a sort of repair shop. The planet itself, after all, did contain the majority of Imperial forces and the headquarters of the ISB, so it is highly likely that it is a place with a large Imperial presence even though the planet is under the control of the New Republic.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see what the Star Destroyers are truly going to be used for, as well as the role that the Empire will play in the upcoming installment of The Mandalorian.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 1.