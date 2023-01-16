Watch: The Mandalorian Season 3 Releases Teaser for New Trailer

A new TV spot revealed when Star Wars fans will get their next look at Season 3 of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is only weeks away, with two full trailers having been released at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo and at the CCXP convention in Brazil. This will be the first time back in Din Djarin’s solo story since Season 2 ended in December 2020, although he’ll pick up where he left off after an appearance in Season 1 of The Book of Boba Fett in early 2022.

The marketing campaign for Season 3 is about to kick into high gear with it being Lucasfilm’s next release, as the next trailer is confirmed to arrive alongside the next Monday night NFL playoff game.

Now, with that new trailer only a short time away, Disney has taken the opportunity to promote its debut.

New Mandalorian Trailer Nearing Its Arrival

Star Wars and Lucasfilm released a 16-second teaser trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, promoting the new trailer for the series will debut on Monday, January 16. This clip was shared online by Reddit user u/rpvee.

This trailer will arrive on ESPN during halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card Game, which will be at approximately 9:45 pm ET.

All of the footage in this short clip was first used in the original trailer that debuted at the D23 Fan Expo in September 2022.

The full video can be seen below:

Mando Ready for New Season 3 Battles

This short TV spot reminded fans about some of what's coming in Season 3, highlighting some of Din Djarin's airborne battles while teasing the franchise's first return to Coruscant since 2021's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Thankfully, that'll change with the NFL's final game of Wild Card week as Disney and Lucasfilm provide another look at The Mandalorian, which should be the final big trailer before the show returns to Disney+.

The new look should give more details on how the story will play out as Din Djarin and crew return to Mandalore for judgment, especially with Bo-Katan Kryze now set to play a more villainous role in Season 3. The doors will also be open to new fan theories about what will actually go down in the next eight episodes, all as the Mandoverse adds a new chapter with its flagship show.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 1.