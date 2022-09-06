Joker 2 Casts Fourth Actor | Chadwick Boseman Wins MCU Emmy | Wolverine's MCU Debut Tease | WB Delays DC Slate | Watch: First Star Wars Andor Clip | Fantastic Four Movie Director | Ezra Miller Issues Apology | MCU Phase 6 Movies & Shows | First She-Hulk Reviews |

The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Spoils Bo-Katan Betrayal

The Mandalorian Season 3 Bo Katan
By Richard Nebens

Is Bo-Katan Switching Sides in Mando Season 3?

Bespin Bulletin shared a video from the set of The Mandalorian Season 3, which shows Katie Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze in a fight with Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves. This footage comes from production on the El Dorado Park in Long Beach, California.

In the video, Bo-Katan is fighting a Mandalorian with a resemblance to Woves, but there's also a man behind her that looks like Kassianides' character, making it unclear which side of the fight he's on. 

Bespin Bulletin also reported that an actress that looked like Sasha Banks' Koska Reeves was seen on set, though she is not seen in the video. Previously, Banks claimed that she wouldn't be a part of Season 3.

Bo-Katan, The Mandalorian
Bespin Bulletin

This may be a scene showing Bo-Katan betraying her Mandalorian clan, further setting her up as the big bad for Season 3. 

Woves could end up seeing that he's on the wrong side of the battle, leading him to stand up for what he feels is right for Mandalore.

Bo-Katan, The Mandalorian
Bespin Bulletin

The full video can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Thor 4 Deleted Scene Reveals More of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord
Avengers 5: How Thor & Loki Will Reunite In Kang Dynasty (Theory)
Warner Bros. Fails to Lock In DC's New Superhero Movie Boss
Fantastic Four Movie: It’s Always Sunny Actors React to Director Announcement

TRENDING

Tobey & Andrew's Extended Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Released (Description)
Watch: Thor 4 Deleted Scene Shows Russell Crowe's Zeus Visiting Sick Jane
MCU: 11 Major Movie & Show Reveals to Expect at Marvel's 2022 D23 Event
Shang-Chi Actor Suffered Mental Health Issues From MCU Stardom
Marvel Studios Considered Star Trek's New Spock for MCU Captain America