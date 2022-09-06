The Mandalorian Season 3 Set Video Spoils Bo-Katan Betrayal

Is Bo-Katan Switching Sides in Mando Season 3?

Bespin Bulletin shared a video from the set of The Mandalorian Season 3, which shows Katie Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze in a fight with Simon Kassianides' Axe Woves. This footage comes from production on the El Dorado Park in Long Beach, California.

In the video, Bo-Katan is fighting a Mandalorian with a resemblance to Woves, but there's also a man behind her that looks like Kassianides' character, making it unclear which side of the fight he's on.

Bespin Bulletin also reported that an actress that looked like Sasha Banks' Koska Reeves was seen on set, though she is not seen in the video. Previously, Banks claimed that she wouldn't be a part of Season 3.

This may be a scene showing Bo-Katan betraying her Mandalorian clan, further setting her up as the big bad for Season 3.

Woves could end up seeing that he's on the wrong side of the battle, leading him to stand up for what he feels is right for Mandalore.

The full video can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!