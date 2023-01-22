5 Major Ways The Mandalorian Season 3 Got Set Up In Boba Fett's Spin-off

The Book of Boba Fett showcased Boba Fett's rise to power on Tatooine while also setting up Season 3 of The Mandalorian in many different ways.

Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin played a significant role in the final three episodes of The Book of Boba Fett, with Episodes 5 and 6 almost exclusively continuing his story from Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Season 3 of the hit Disney+ series is set to premiere on the streaming service on March 1. Based on the trailers that have been released regarding the upcoming installment, the show will pick up where fans left Mando at the end of The Book of Boba Fett, so it is important to remember just how much the series will impact Din Djarin's next solo run on Disney+

Just ahead are five unique ways (along with some honorable mentions) in which The Book of Boba Fett set up Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Honorable Mentions

Grogu's Jedi Training with Luke Skywalker

In the most recent trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3, some of the footage showcased Grogu using a Force push to send an enemy attacker flying back through the air.

Even though Grogu didn't spend a lot of time as Luke's first student in his Jedi Academy, he still seemed to learn a decent amount from the Grandmaster. In Episode 5 of The Book of Boba Fett, Luke taught him patience, balance, and even how to move faster by using the Force. He may not have a lot of endurance, but the skills taught to Grogu by Luke will more than likely be on display in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Din Djarin and Boba Fett

Din and Boba have developed a trusting relationship throughout Season 2 of The Mandalorian and the last half of The Book of Boba Fett. In the latter, Din traveled to Tatooine to help Boba fight off the Pyke Syndicate, and at different points in the final showdown, Din was prepared to give his life for the former bounty hunter.

Boba and Din are technically even at this point in the story, as each has helped the other in a desperate time of need. However, as previously mentioned, there is now a certain respect between the two characters, and if Din is in a pinch at any point in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, it is not far-fetched to suggest that Boba would come to his aid.

Cobb Vanth's Post-Credits Scene

The final episode of The Book of Boba Fett featured a post-credits scene that showcased Cobb Vanth in a bacta tank, healing after his cowboy-style gunfight with Cad Bane.

Similar to Din's relationship with Boba Fett, he and Cobb have developed a great amount of respect for one another. Because of the attack on Cobb, he likely feels now that he is in the fight for good, and since the post-credits scene confirmed him to be alive, it is possible, and even likely, that he will be back in touch with Din in the upcoming installment of The Mandalorian.

5 Things to Know from The Book of Boba Fett for The Mandalorian Season 3

1.) The Mandalorian Creed

Din Djarin's main goal during Season 3 of The Mandalorian appears to be venturing to his home planet, Mandalore. The Book of Boba Fett revealed that Paz Vizsla and the Armorer were secretly rebuilding their covert. Din found them, but ultimately wasn't exactly welcomed back.

The Armorer asked Din if he had ever removed his helmet in front of others, with Mando confirming that he had before he was banished from the Armorer's clan for breaking their Mandalorian Creed. However, the Armorer then told Din that he could be forgiven of his sins if he ventured to Mandalore and cleansed himself in the sacred waters below the Beskar mines.

Based on the trailers that have been released, it seems as though Mandalore will be a major setting for the upcoming installment as Din takes Grogu with him to do exactly what the Armorer instructed him to do.

2.) The Darksaber

When Din returned to Paz Vizsla and the Armorer, he had Darksaber in his possession after winning it in combat from Moff Gideon in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The Armorer explained its history to him, and shortly after, Paz Vizsla requested a one-on-one duel with Din for possession of the Darksaber since his Jedi ancestor, Tarre Vizsla, forged it. Din ultimately won the duel, retaining the Darksaber, but he struggled to wield it because he was "(fighting) against it" according to the Armorer.

As time progresses through Season 3 and Din learns more about the Darksaber and Mandalore in general, he will likely keep getting more and more in tune with the blade - a skill that will prove useful if Bo-Katan Kryze challenges him for it.

3.) Bo-Katan's History

Even though Katee Sackhoff didn't make an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett as Bo-Katan, she was described as "a cautionary tale" by the Armorer, who then went on to talk about the mysterious Night of a Thousand Tears.

Ultimately, the Armorer warned Din of Bo-Katan in a way, so when the two inevitably cross paths in the upcoming season, Din will be a bit more knowledgeable about her and her history with Mandalore.

4.) Grogu's Escape from Order 66

It was revealed in The Book of Boba Fett that Grogu was actually at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant when the 501st Legion of clone troopers stormed the temple with Anakin Skywalker leading them. In a flashback scene, multiple Jedi were in front of the defenseless Grogu, blocking incoming blaster fire.

In the latest trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, a quick shot teased that there is more to learn about what happened to Grogu on the night that Order 66 happened. The Book of Boba Fett may have set up that he was at the Temple, but The Mandalorian could confirm who actually saved him from the massacre.

5.) Grogu Reuniting with the Mandalorian

When Season 2 of The Mandalorian ended, Grogu had just been picked up by Luke, so for fans that didn't tune in to The Book of Boba Fett, seeing Grogu with Din in Season 3 would come as a bit of a shock.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu was with Luke Skywalker, training to become a Jedi. However, Luke felt that Grogu wasn't fully committed to the Jedi way, so he offered him a choice - the lightsaber of former Jedi Grandmaster Yoda or Beskar armor from Din. Grogu ultimately chose the armor, so he and Din reunited on Tatooine in the final episode of the series, and their story left off with the pair flying away in Din's new N-1 Starfighter.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1.