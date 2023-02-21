Ahsoka Season 1 Gets Release Update from Rosario Dawson

Fans looking forward to Disney+'s Ahsoka have all the more reason to be excited, thanks to an update from the show's star.

The upcoming Star Wars series will see the return of Ahsoka Tano in live-action, a character originally from the series and film Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Played by Rosario Dawson, the fan-favorite Togruta first appeared in live-action in The Mandalorian and then in The Book of Boba Fett, all ahead of her titular series coming to Disney+ sometime this year.

Disney+ recently listed the 2023 release as being a "Season 1," implying that a second season could be in the works eventually.

When Will Ahsoka Release on Disney Plus?

Star Wars

During an interview on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson revealed a likely premiere date window for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Dawson explained that the show is "probably going to come out in the Fall," following the release of Haunted Mansion:

"'Ahsoka,' that's going to probably come out in the Fall. We're going to have 'Haunted Mansion' coming out in August [this has been recently pushed to up to late July] first."

Haunted Mansion is set to release on July 28, so a release date for Ahsoka between September and November seems most likely at this point.

Seemingly, it will be the next Star Wars premiere after The Mandalorian's third season and Young Jedi Adventures before being followed up by Skeleton Crew, which is currently still slated for a 2023 premiere.

What Will the Ahsoka Series Be About?

As more information about Ahsoka is revealed, and the publicly announced cast continues to grow, fans may be wondering what more to expect in the new series.

Star Wars Rebels fans will have the opportunity to return to many of their favorite characters and creatures, like Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Loth-wolves, though the latter is only rumored.

It appears that Rebels will be a heavy source of inspiration for the show's plot as well, such as a story about "trying to track down" Thrawn.

Ultimately, Ahsoka will likely be a welcome continuation of Rebels stories, as well as a series finally highlighting the fan-favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars character when it appears.