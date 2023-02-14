Ahsoka Season 2: New Listing Hints at Disney+ Plans for Renewal

Even though a release date has yet to be confirmed, new evidence suggests that the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka has already been greenlit for a sophomore season.

Ahsoka is one of the many highly anticipated Star Wars projects heading to Disney+ this year. It stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role and will also see many fan-favorite Rebels characters jump from animation to live-action.

The show will continue the story of the Ghost crew, and fans will finally find the answers they have been searching for since the Rebels finale saw the purrgil take Ezra Bridger and Thrawn to unknown regions.

Even though the first season has yet to air, new information by Disney points to the beloved Torguta returning sooner than fans think.

Ahsoka Season 2 Already Teased by Disney

Star Wars

It seems that Lucasfilm has plenty in store for fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano.

On February 8, Disney's first-quarter earnings report for 2023 offered a first look at what the year has in store for its beloved franchises and intellectual properties. A neat little detail nestled amongst the paperwork suggests that there's more than meets the eye for the upcoming Ahsoka series.

In fact, on a close inspection, "(Season 1)" appears next to the series' name, denoting that the upcoming series is not a limited one.

While nothing has officially been confirmed, neither Skeleton Crew nor Secret Invasion has the "(Season 1)" denotation, which points to the Walt Disney Company viewing these projects differently.

Disney

After all, Secret Invasion has always been marketed as a one-off. Skeleton Crew has not yet been confirmed to have a second season, nor has it been hinted at or discussed in any way.

In contrast, Rosario Dawson has already dropped hints that there may be a "sequel" in the works for the forthcoming Ahsoka project, supporting the evidence provided by the recent earnings report.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the star reported that she and her costar Natasha Liu Bordizzo were having "the best time" on the show.

Both she and Bordizzo had celebrated birthdays during filming, and Dawson referred to her experience on the project as "the best birthday present ever in real-time."

Moreover, she also hoped the show would be renewed for a "sequel" and held up "a pair of crossed fingers."

Is a Second Ahsoka Season Likely?

For Star Wars fans, a second season of the Ahsoka series feels inevitable, especially given the massive surge in popularity of the character in recent years.

Dave Filoni, both a director and executive producer for Star Wars, created Ahsoka Tano, and the character was one of his first contributions to the galaxy, far, far, away.

Since then, he has gone on to oversee the phenomenon that is The Mandalorian, as well as Star Wars: The Clone Wars and its revival season in 2020.

More recently, he played a central role in Tales of the Jedi and treated fans to a fresh look at the Torguta's life.

Only recently, Filoni has also spoken to Empire about his disdain for "hard endings" and prefers to keep the door open to more storytelling.

“I like reading books in a series and then thinking, ‘Oh, there’s another book, and this is going to keep going.’ It’s always sad for me when an adventure ends and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there’s always that little bit of hope that something can continue.”

This certainly explains the volume of Ahsoka Tano content recently. Filoni's dislike of when characters are "seemingly done with their journey" will likely make him reluctant to write a hard endpoint for Anakin Skywalker's former padawan.

With Ahsoka on the horizon, and the character's popularity skyrocketing, it seems likely that Disney has everything to gain by not wanting to close the book on the surface anytime soon.

Even if a second season has yet to be officially confirmed, it's more than likely.

Ahsoka premiers sometime in 2023.