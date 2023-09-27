Ahsoka Season 2: Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Ahsoka is currently airing its first season on Disney+, but what are the chances that it will be renewed for Season 2?

Many Star Wars fans are currently enjoying the first live-action project to feature Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano front and center.

As of this writing, seven of the series' eight total episodes were already released, and it doesn't seem like anything is really slowing down with only around an hour of content left in Season 1.

A lot of fans have already wondered if Ahsoka will return for a second season. While there has not been any official word on the matter, it can be inferred that the story will at least continue in some way.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know about Season 2 of Ahsoka.

Will Ahsoka Season 2 Release?

Star Wars

According to Disney, the premiere of Ahsoka on the Disney+ streaming platform was watched over 14 million times within its first week, meaning that the series was extremely successful in terms of viewership.

However, even though the show is performing well, the biggest roadblock for a potential Season 2 could currently be the Star Wars timeline.

Ahsoka is part of the MandoVerse, meaning that it is interconnected with other projects such as The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the Skeleton Crew.

All of these shows, which already have been or will be released on Disney+, are currently moving in the same direction in-universe where they will eventually collide in a feature film directed by Ahsoka creator/writer Dave Filoni.

Star Wars already has a general idea of where they want the MandoVerse to go, especially since a movie was already announced.

However, based on past reports, it seems as though Disney and Lucasfilm did at least plan for the possibility that Ahsoka could receive a second season.

An April report detailed that the two companies would be closely monitoring the viewership numbers of Season 1 to justify a decision on whether or not Season 2 would get made.

If that is still the case, Ahsoka seems to be in a fantastic position for Season 2 to be greenlit since the viewership numbers that Disney shared were so high.

It is also important to note that fans seem to only be enjoying the show more now than they did when that data was released.

For example, the numbers in question were publicly shared after the first two episodes of the show, with each having 7.9/10 stars on IMDb as of this writing.

Since then, more recent episodes have received much better ratings on the same platform, with Episode 4 currently having an 8.8/10, Episode 5 boasting an incredible 9.3/10, and Episode 6 showing off an 8.3/10.

In other words, Ahsoka has only gotten better in the eyes of fans, which may translate to the number of total viewers increasing as well, raising the chances for Season 2 to be greenlit.

It is also important to note that some paperwork released by Disney designated that the episodes of Ahsoka that are currently airing on Disney+ are part of Season 1.

For example, the show's title has "Season 1" in parentheses beside it, whereas other limited series such as the MCU's Secret Invasion and Star Wars' Skeleton Crew have nothing beside them.

In short, it seems as though Disney and Lucasfilm already at least planned for there to be a Season 2 of Ahsoka, and coupled with the fact that viewership has likely been extremely high for the series, it would be safe to assume that Season 2 could get an official announcement sometime soon.

Ahsoka Season 2 Cast: Who Would Return?

Star Wars

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Ahsoka.

Seeing as how there is still one more episode of Season 1 remaining to be seen as of this writing, it is impossible to be certain who will return and who won't.

Perhaps an important character will die in the season finale and the story will have to continue on without them.

However, even with those chances being relatively high since Thrawn is at the peak of his power with help from the Great Mothers, fans can expect the main cast members from Season 1 to return for Season 2.

Rosario Dawson - Ahsoka Tano

The first and most obvious name that would have to come back would be Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.

Dawson herself stated in an interview that she has her "ice-packs" and is "ready to go" for Season 2, also including that she is "manifesting it:"

"I’m absolutely putting it out into the universe... We’re joking about it, but I’m manifesting it because I feel like I helped Dave [Filoni, Star Wars mastermind and Ahsoka Tano’s co-creator] manifest this role. So I’m ready. I’m excited. I’m willing. I got my ice-packs ready to go for Season 2 and beyond! I would not be mad at that."

Natasha Liu Bordizzo - Sabine Wren

Natasha Liu Bordizzo would almost certainly return for Season 2 as well seeing as how she is one of the most important characters in the entire show and is currently in the middle of some heavy character development as Ahsoka's Padawan.

Ahsoka is currently teasing fans with the possibility that Sabine could be Force-sensitive, and if she does end up tapping into that power in Episode 8, what better place to expand upon that concept than Season 2?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead - Hera Syndulla

Even though Mary Elizabeth Winstead hasn't had as much screen time as Rosario Dawson or Natasha Liu Bordizzo, her character has still played an incredibly important role in the show.

So far, as a general of the New Republic, Hera has been tasked with keeping a lot of the politics of the New Republic in check as well as vouching for her friends when they need to do something they aren't authorized to do such as use a space whale to jump to lightspeed and travel to an entirely new galaxy.

If Season 2 does get greenlit, it can't be made without Winstead returning as Hera. She is already such an established character that it would be a disservice to her if she didn't have a decent role at least.

Eman Esfandi - Ezra Bridger

Eman Esfandi just made his Star Wars debut in Episode 6 of Ahsoka, but the character's importance was already established in live-action and now he is arguably even more important seeing as how a big reason the heroes wanted to travel to a new galaxy was to find him.

It is also encouraging to see that Esfandi apparently really likes playing Ezra Bridger and just couldn't contain his own excitement as he shared a series of social media posts discreetly talking about Ezra.

If there is a Season 2 of Ahsoka, fans can expect Ezra to be there.

Ivanna Sakhno - Shin Hati

Star Wars seems to be building up the character of Shin Hati more than almost anyone else.

She was already featured in multiple lightsaber fights throughout Season 1, and seeing as how Baylan Skoll just left her in Episode 7, she will need someone to turn to.

Of course, not just the main characters of the show will be returning for Season 2, but some smaller ones as well.

For example, here is everyone from Season 1 of Ahsoka that could potentially return for Season 2:

Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn

Baylan Skoll (who would sadly have to be recast due to Ray Stevenson's passing).

Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth

Wes Chatham as Enoch

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma

David Tennant as Huyang

Dave Filoni as Chopper

Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla

What Could Happen in Ahsoka Season 2?

Star Wars

With one episode remaining in Season 1 of Ahsoka, it doesn't look good for the heroes.

Yes, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Ezra are finally reunited, but they have Thrawn, the Great Mothers, Morgan Elsbeth, and the Night Troopers to deal with.

Shin Hati's allegiances could go to either side in the final episode, but after Thrawn's forces abandoned her at the end of Episode 7, it is hard to believe that she will go back to them.

Still, the protagonists are in for a tall task.

If everything goes to Thrawn's plan, he will ultimately win this battle between himself and Ahsoka's crew, returning to the Star Wars galaxy to enact his revenge and bring the Empire back into power.

When/if Season 2 does come out, it will likely focus on how Ahsoka and the rest of her team can get the rest of the New Republic rounded up to face off against Thrawn for the ultimate showdown that will likely take place in Dave Filoni's theatrical film.

That means they will need to recruit people like Din Djarin, Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, and perhaps even Luke Skywalker.

Season 2 of Ahsoka will likely be more of a setup for Filoni's film than anything else. That could potentially mean that it will be a batch of episodes rallying the troops.

It could also tie into Season 4 of The Mandalorian, with both shows ultimately converging together at the same point in time.

From any point of view, it seems as though Ahsoka is crucial enough to the overall story of the MandoVerse to get a second season.

If the viewership numbers are high enough for Disney and Lucasfilm to be pleased, it will likely get a greenlight sometime soon, and then fans will learn a bit more about what will actually happen in the next chapter of the galaxy far, far away.

Episode 7 of Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.