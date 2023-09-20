Grand Admiral Thrawn's righthand man, Captain Enoch, was introduced in Ahsoka, and being a completely new character, fans have many questions about him.

Disney+'s Ahsoka was confirmed to showcase Thrawn for the first time in live-action and be a setup for the villain to serve as the main antagonist of the rest of the MandoVerse.

He was actually referenced in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and many fans since theorized how he will cover the galaxy in a reign of terror, but now viewers will actually get to see what tricks he has up his sleeves.

Who Is Thrawn's Captain Enoch in Ahsoka?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Ahsoka.

Episode 6 of Ahsoka featured the long-awaited live-action debut of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

When he was introduced, it was also revealed that he was commanding an entire army of weathered-armored stormtroopers.

However, those stormtroopers weren't just led by Thrawn but by another man as well - Captain Enoch, played by actor Wes Chatham.

When Enoch first came into view, many fans would have noticed that he looked quite a bit different than the rest of the stormtroopers.

It appeared as though he had on the main pieces of standard stormtrooper armor such as the chest plate, shoulder pads, and helmet, but with some modifications.

For example, while Enoch had on a stormtrooper helmet, the entire front face piece was cut out and replaced with a mask of pure gold. The mask resembled a face that looked as though it was inspired by the Nightsisters that were there on Peridea.

Enoch also had some gold pieces of armor on his arms, shoulders, and midsection as well.

Thrawn addressed Enoch as "Captain," so it is safe to assume that the character has some importance, but what role could he play?

What Role Will Captain Enoch Play in Ahsoka?

Even though Enoch only had a brief amount of screen time in Episode 6 of Ahsoka, his appearance seemed to tease that he would be a major character moving forward.

Being the captain of the stormtrooper army, Enoch will likely be the commanding officer of the entire group; they will obey his every word just as he obeys Thrawn's orders.

As a whole the character seemed similar to the sequel trilogy's Captain Phasma - unique armor, an intimidating presence, and a thirst to reign terror on any opposing force.

In the final two episodes of Ahsoka, fans will probably get the chance to see Enoch in action.

Ahsoka, Ezra, and Sabine won't go down without a fight, and Thrawn will have to get involved at some point.

It seems as though there would be no one better to send to do his bidding than his right-hand man, Captain Enoch.

It is also important to note that the character's name could provide further insight into him as a whole.

For instance, Enoch is a fairly prominent figure in the Old Testament of the Christian Holy Bible.

He was best known for his showing unwavering faith in God at a time when the rest of mankind was anything but (close to the time of the Great Flood when God wiped away most of humanity).

Enoch was also one of two people who never technically died but was instead taken up into Heaven by God.

It may seem odd that a Star Wars character would be based on a biblical figure, but Thrawn's Enoch could turn out to be extremely faithful to the Grand Admiral just as the Bible's Enoch was faithful to God.

It is also possible that the character may not even die in Star Wars canon. If he turns out to be someone who was created by the Nightsisters, he may possess the power to live forever.

However, only time will tell what role Enoch will play in the rest of Ahsoka and the future of Star Wars.

Episode 6 of Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+.