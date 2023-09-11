Ahsoka Video Reveals Final Episodes' Scenes With Thrawn, Hera & More

With half of the series still to come, an Ahsoka fan put together trailer scene from the marketing campaign that’s yet to appear in the actual show.

Lucasfilm’s latest Star Wars Disney+ series Ahsoka has been making waves as of late. The eight-episode story picks up with the titular Jedi in the post-Return of the Jedi timeline as she and her allies try to prevent Grand Admiral Thrawn from once again making his presence known.

Four out of eight episodes of Ahsoka have already arrived on Disney+, although key players like Thrawn have yet to be given the spotlight.

Yet-To-Be-Seen Moments From Ahsoka

Reddit user TheReturnoftheSiff compiled a brief video featuring scenes from Ahsoka that appeared in the marketing but not yet in the actual, already-aired episodes. This amounts to about nine seconds of footage but there are still some notable moments for Star Wars fans to get hyped over.

Now, as is often the case with these big-budget projects, some of these scenes might not make the final cut, although that seems rather unlikely considering the importance behind most of them.

First and foremost, the big bad of the series, Grand Admiral Thrawn has yet to show his trademark blue face. But when he does, he’ll be played by actor Lars Mikkelsen as seen above. Mikkelsen actually originated the role in Star Wars canon when he lent his voice to the latter two seasons of Rebels.

Thrown is also seen aboard one of his massive battleships, although this shot from the original Ahsoka trailer only shows him from behind.

Hera, with Chopper in tow, exits the Ghost on the planet Seatos. Syndulla has her blaster pistol raised as though she’s expecting trouble. She’s also standing in the location where Nightsister Morgan Eslbeth activated the star map which lead to Thrawn’s location.

Ahsoka Tano leans against a wall on what looks to be her T-6 shuttle that she’s been using to get around for the series so far. Perhaps she’s imparting some sage advice to another character here?

The penultimate piece of footage includes three massive egg-shaped vessels floating in space before engaging in battle.

The Ghost and Ahsoka’s shuttle soar through the clouds. One can see how much detail work has gone into bringing the iconic Ghost to life. After all, Star Wars Rebels die-hards would expect nothing less.

The 9-second video of all the unaired Ahsoka scenes can be viewed through the link below:

Ahsoka Still Has Much Ground To Cover

It’s clear that the first four episodes of Ahsoka have barely scratched the surface of what’s in store for viewers in the series’ back half.

For starters, as those who are following along will know, Tano found herself in the mysterious World Between Worlds at the end of Episode 4. Not only that, but she was met with a shocking surprise: her old master, Anakin Skywalker, played once again by Hayden Christensen.

And to make audiences that much more excited, the show’s fifth Chapter is getting a theatrical release in select cities. So there must be some interesting things that go down in that episode for Disney to put it up on the big screen.

Apart from that, there are several story elements that need to be resolved before Ahsoka releases its final episode of the season.

Star Wars: Ahsoka drops new episodes every Tuesday on Disney+, next one debuting on September 12.