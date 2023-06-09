Ahsoka: Disney+ Confirms 9 Main Characters Set to Appear

Disney just confirmed nine of the main characters who will be appearing in Lucasfilms' upcoming Ahsoka series.

The highly anticipated Star Wars show, which just got a release date of August 23, is just around the corner from its Disney+ debut.

The Dave Filoni project features the return of not only Rosario Dawson's titular former Jedi but also a host of beloved heroes and villains from Star Wars Rebels. It'll also include its own new additions to the franchise's expansive list of characters.

Ahsoka's Main Characters

Fans can expect the following nine Star Wars characters, who were top-billed in Disney's latest press release for Ahsoka, to get the most screen time in her upcoming streaming show...

1.) Ahsoka

Lucasfilm

Rosario Dawson made her live-action debut as the titular Ashoka in The Mandalorian's second season. From there, she went on to appear briefly in The Book of Boba Fett.

Now it's time for Ahsoka to get her own series. Going by the trailers, one of her key goals will be tracking down the villainous Thrawn.

2.) Sabine Wren

Lucasfilm

Sabine Wren was one of the first supporting characters announced for Ahsoka. Her inclusion makes perfect sense, as the last time fans saw her character in Star Wars Rebels, she was heading off to an unknown destination with Ahsoka herself.

From the looks of it, audiences should expect Sabine to be in the majority of the show. One of her main focuses will be tracking down her past team member and friend, Ezra Bridger.

3.) Hera

Lucasfilm

Hera Syndulla, the legendary Rebel leader and pilot will finally be making it into live-action.

It's unknown when she'll show up in the series or how long she'll stick around, but Hera will, at the very least, be interacting with both Ahsoka and Sabine Wren. The odds are that a majority of her scenes will be in the first half of the series.

Joining Hera will be her trusty droid, Chopper.

4.) Baylan Skoll

Lucasfilm

Baylan Skoll is a new Force user who can be seen in the first trailer for Ahsoka. His red lightsaber indicates that he will be using the dark side and going against the titular character and her friends.

Skoll is rumored to be working closely alongside Thrawn.

5.) Shin Hati

Lucasfilm

Not much is known about Shin Hati, but the trailers confirmed that she will be a Force-wielder, likely leaning more to the dark side given her red lightsaber, like Baylan.

Not only will she go up against Ahsoka, but she'll be crossing blades with Sabine Wren.

6.) Morgan Elsbeth

Lucasfilm

Morgan Elsbeth first appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2 episode 'The Jedi,' where Ahsoka tracked her down to try and learn where Grand Admirable Thrawn is.

Now she'll be back for Ahsoka and will likely serve as the connecting thread that the titular hero will need to locate both Thrawn and Ezra.

Rumors indicate she has ties to the Nightsisters, a group of witches introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

7.) Huyang

Lucasfilm

Huyang is a droid who taught Jedi younglings how to craft their lightsabers for a thousand generations. The droid, voiced by David Tennant, made his first appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Next to nothing is known about Huyang's appearance other than he's simply in the show at some point. He can be seen in the first trailer for the project.

8.) Thrawn

Lucasfilm

Thrawn, a beloved villain from both Legends and the current canon, is finally going to arrive on audiences' screens.

On the franchise's timeline, the last time fans saw Thrawn was when Ezra Bridger pulled him and his entire star destroyer through Hyperspace into the unknown.

Now, viewers will finally get to learn about what he's been up to and what his plans are now that the Empire is in pieces.

9.) Ezra Bridger

Lucasfilm

Alongside Thrawn, Ezra Bridger was always rumored to be part of Ahsoka. Only recently did Lucasfilm actually acknowledge his existence in the series.

Though, fans still don't have any official information on what his part to play will be. Rumors indicate that he will be in a completely new region of the galaxy with Thrawn.

Who Else Will Be Joining Ahsoka?

Obviously, those nine characters won't be the only ones who show up within the six episodes of the show's first season.

With nearly all of the cast of Rebels making an appearance, it's logical to wonder if that will include Zeb Orrelios. The Lasat made his first live-action cameo in The Mandalorian, so Lucasfilm should already be ready to integrate him into a bigger story.

Ahsoka will also probably build the foundation on which Dave Filoni's big MandoVerse crossover film will be built. It would make sense for someone like Thrawn to be the big bad of the project, so whatever he's up to here could be only the beginning.

Ahsoka is set to debut on Disney+ on August 23.