Disney+'s Ahsoka Rumor Reveals 1 Jedi Master Appearing In Show

Two new characters will be debuting in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+, with one of them rumored to be a former Jedi Master.

Ahsoka is set to release on Disney+ sometime in 2023, and the number of rumors regarding the show has recently ramped up. One recent report suggested that, while it will follow Rosario Dawson as the titular character in her search for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the show will explore the character at other points of her life as well.

It was also recently rumored that Mary Elizabeth Winstead will be playing Hera Syndulla in the series and that the Nightsisters will have a role to play as well.

Now, another report has surfaced, detailing two new characters that will appear at some point in Ahsoka, as well as how they connect to the Jedi.

Two Force-Sensitive Characters to Debut in Ahsoka

According to a report from Making Star Wars (MSW), actress Ivanna Sakhno, known for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, will be portraying a Force-sensitive character in Ahsoka named Shin.

The report featured some details regarding Shin, including that she will be an apprentice to a character codenamed Babylon, who is rumored to be a former Jedi Master now in allegiance with Thrawn. It also stated that Shin is a dark-side Force user with ties to the Nightsisters, the group of witches in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Babylon - who MSW has speculated to be played by actor Ray Stevenson - will reportedly be a Jedi survivor of Order 66 who escaped into the unknown regions of space in hiding. However, it also states that the character will be corrupted by the dark side during his time in the unknown regions and that the Nightsisters could have a role to play in his turn to the dark side.

Ahsoka takes place around the same time as The Mandalorian, which is after the events of Return of the Jedi. This report revealed that Shin would become Babylon's apprentice sometime around Return of the Jedi and that Shin could even be a former Nightsister herself.

Babylon will reportedly be working closely alongside Thrawn in the upcoming series, and the report also details that Shin will work as an assassin tasked to kill Ahsoka. It is also rumored that Babylon will eventually have to involve himself in the conflict as well.

The report also made sure to state that the two characters could be slightly different when the series debuts on Disney+ and that it is unclear how big of a role they will play in the story as a whole.

Bridging the Gap Between Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been trying to build an interconnected universe within the world of Star Wars. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and now Ahsoka have already played off one another, and the inclusion of Babylon and Shin in Ahsoka could be the connective tissue between this series and Skeleton Crew.

A recent rumor suggested that the Nightsisters would be coming back into the fold in Skeleton Crew, and now in Ahsoka as well. If this report about Shin is true, and she is in fact a Force-sensitive member of the Nightsisters, she could potentially appear in both projects.

Ahsoka has already had experience with one particular Nightsister - Asajj Ventress - who sounds fairly similar to Shin seeing as how they are both assassins from the same background.

If Shin and/or Babylon end up living through the events of Ahsoka, the fact that they are closely connected with the Nightsisters opens up the possibilities for future appearances, especially in Skeleton Crew.