Star Wars Reportedly Bringing Witches to Live-Action

Rumor has it that Star Wars will finally bring its force witches to live-action in Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

Previously, it was revealed how Ahsoka would be exploring an entirely new area of space never before seen—alongside having Thrawn as the big bad.

That show was also said to be introducing new concepts which will carry over to other shows down the line.

Interestingly enough, in the same report, it was said that Ivanna Sakhno would be playing a Nightsister or Lightsister in the Rosario Dawson-led show. For reference, the race of aliens was last seen in the animated Clone Wars show.

Now, a new rumor indicates that they’ll be playing a part in another upcoming Star Wars project.

Witches Are Coming Back to Star Wars

Thanks to Making Star Wars, fans now have some new information on the Skeleton Crew and a potential force witch inclusion in the streaming series.

The outlet revealed that the Jude Law-led Disney+ show will intersect with the Ahsoka series by exploring the origins of The Nightsisters. The group of force users, who are also referred to as witches, were first seen in The Clone Wars and are rumored to show up in Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka.

Lucasfilm

The Nightsisters are an ancient society that once made their home on Dathomir, where Darth Maul came from; they also have a connection to Clone Wars-era Sith, Asajj Ventress. They tend to utilize the dark side of the force without being consumed by it like the Sith.

Lucasfilm

The report then went on to share how they’ve seen images of masks for the productions, which included confirmation of “Weequays, Baradas, Mon Cals, Rodians,” and other 'greatest hits.'”

Making Star Wars specifically pointed out a Weequay who looked very similar to Hondo Ohnoka (also from The Clone Wars)—though they weren’t able to confirm anything besides the mystery alien wearing goggles.

Lucasfilm

Why 'Skeleton Crew' Will Be So Important to Star Wars

As exciting as the Jedi are, the Star Wars series has always lacked when it comes to showcasing alternate force users. Those who wield lightsabers, in the Jedi and the Sith, are far from the only ones obsessed with the force and its powers.

A key example is obviously the aforementioned Nightsisters, but there are others—such as The Path cult seen in Phase 2 of Lucasfilms’ High Republic publishing initiative.

While Ivanna Sakhno's witch will seemingly appear in Ahsoka, if she is indeed a Nightsister or Lightsister, it feels like the character will almost certainly go on to show up in Skeleton Crew as well.

Also, if Ahsoka is exploring as many new concepts as rumored and assuming some of that bleeds over into Skeleton Crew, the new show will be far more important than anyone expected.

That’s even more true if the Jude Law-led series does bring Hondo to live-action as well—a character who somehow still hasn’t made it out of animation. Though, he does have a realistic animatronic at Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge.

The trend of bridging the gap between live-action and animated has been going strong since The Mandalorian’s debut, and fans are likely ecstatic to hear that even more elements of the fan-favorite projects will make it on screen.

Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew have been announced to premiere in 2023, with Ahsoka expected to debut first.