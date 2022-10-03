Watch: Star Wars Reveals New Trailer for High Republic Phase 2

Star Wars is a massive franchise with lore that is endlessly expansive. The best examples live in the many books released by Lucasfilm, with their stories taking place amongst various points on the world's timeline. One of the most significant initiatives started has been The High Republic, which has introduced an entirely new era to fans.

This initiative has been split into phases, the first starting with Charles Soule's Light of the Jedi.

Phase One introduced readers to an entirely different-looking Jedi Order, existing in a time of peace—something not very common in both the Clone Wars or Empire Eras. Obviously, that peace is quickly shattered thanks to the new antagonists introduced: the Nihil.

Led by the mysterious and oftentimes terrifying Marchion Ro, the group of brutal raiders and mercenaries do their absolute best to make the Jedi's world a living hell and shatter the peace that stood for so long.

For the sake of those who have yet to read the books, there won't be any spoilers here. But, with recent books such as Fallen Star and Midnight Horizon, the first phase of the High Republic storytelling came to an end. Since then, readers have been patiently waiting for the second phase to begin.

While many of those stories have already been properly announced, Lucasfilm has now released a trailer that teases what the many new tales have to offer audiences.

The Mysteries of Phase 2 Teased

Lucasfilm has released a brand new trailer for the next phase of the High Republic Era, which will consist of several books and comics taking place 150 years before the first phase of content, which began with The Light of the Jedi.

The video begins with some vivid new imagery of what readers will get to experience in these new adventures.

Lucasfilm

Here's a good look at two new Jedis who are set to be introduced at some point within the upcoming novels.

Lucasfilm

The narration teases how the upcoming story will focus on "a time of great exploration:"

"It is a time of great exploration when the steady blade of the lightsaber burns bright. The Jedi and the Republic venture into the farthest reaches of the outer rim, traveling further into the galactic frontier than ever before."

Lucasfilm

An intriguing new town is shown off, with what looks to be a local marketplace in the foreground.

Lucasfilm

A brand new ship gets the spotlight as well, though its owner is not revealed.

Lucasfilm

The attraction continues, mentioning how the stories will see Jedi "encounter worlds locked in interplanetary war," and even "a mysterious paradise planet unspoiled:"

"They will encounter worlds locked in interplanetary war and a group intent on setting the force-free. They will journey to a mysterious paradise planet unspoiled and full of potential."

Lucasfilm

Could this potentially be a look at Jedha, a planet that will play a key role in an upcoming audiobook drama?

Lucasfilm

A scary-looking situation shows harsh looking pink/red lightning striking amongst asteroids in space—or in a planet's atmosphere.

Lucasfilm

The aforementioned "group looking to set the Force free" is hinted to be those pictured here. At the very least, this artwork also services as the cover art for Path of Deceit, the first Phase 2 book.

Lucasfilm

These could also be a part of that same group, but it's unclear who these figures actually are.

Lucasfilm

Here's the "paradise planet" mentioned earlier, with its vivid colors everywhere the eye looks.

Lucasfilm

Another glimpse of a paradise, this time with some more purple and orange thrown in.

Lucasfilm

The narration takes a dark turn as the voice teases that "all is not what it seems" and that "nameless terrors lurk around every corner."

Lucasfilm

One of the creatures is shown off, and it sure does look unsettling.

Lucasfilm

For those looking forward to Phase 2, all of the revealed books can be seen listed below:

Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Deceit , by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland — Releases October 4, 2022

, by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland — Releases October 4, 2022 Star Wars: The High Republic (2022) ( Marvel Comics), written by Cavan Scott — Issue #1 releases on October 12, 2022

Marvel Comics), written by Cavan Scott — Issue #1 releases on October 12, 2022 Star Wars: The High Republic: The Blade (2022) (Comics) - Issues #1 releases on November 1, 2022

(Comics) - Issues #1 releases on November 1, 2022 Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for the Hidden City , by Georga Mann

, by Georga Mann Star Wars: The High Republic: Convergence , by Zoraida Cordova - Releases November 22, 2022

, by Zoraida Cordova - Releases November 22, 2022 Star Wars: The High Republic: Adventures (2022) (Comics) — Issue #1 releases November 30.

(2022) (Comics) — Issue #1 releases November 30. Star Wars: The High Republic: Adventures: The Nameless Terror (2022) (Comics) —Issue #1 releases on December 28, 2022.

(2022) (Comics) —Issue #1 releases on December 28, 2022. Star Wars: The High Republic: Adventures: Quest of the Jedi (2022) (Comics) —Issue #1 releases on February 8, 2023.

(2022) (Comics) —Issue #1 releases on February 8, 2023. Star Wars: The High Republic: The Battle of Jedha (Audiobook Drama), Script by George Mann - Releases on February 14, 2023

(Audiobook Drama), Script by George Mann - Releases on February 14, 2023 Star Wars: The High Republic: Cataclysm , by Lydia Kang - Releases April 4, 2023

, by Lydia Kang - Releases April 4, 2023 Star Wars: The High Republic: Quest for Planet X , by Tessa Gratton — Releases April 4, 2023

, by Tessa Gratton — Releases April 4, 2023 Star Wars: The High Republic: Path of Vengeance, by Cavan Scott — Releases on May 2, 2023.

The first of these adventures will release this fall and continue into 2023, available wherever books are sold.

The entire trailer for High Republic's Phase 2 can be seen below.

What Might The Second Phase Bring?

Based on the description for Path of Deceit, it seems that this second phase will explore the Ro family line, which will likely lead to readers learning how the Nihil came to be in the first place.

Given the importance of Hyperspace, and Paths, in many Phase 1 books, it seems a given that many of these new stories will focus on Hyperspace exploration. That narrative framing device could easily lead to new characters discovering some of these mysterious groups or planets teased in the trailer above.

The High Republic Era was originally revealed to be three phases. With this second phase taking place before the first, the structure seems to be mimicking that of the Skywalker Saga.

So, will Phase 3 be akin to the Sequel Trilogy? Hopefully, it'll at least be better received by the wider audience.

First, however, fans should slow down and spend time enjoying the new stories and revelations awaiting them in this next wave of High Republic content.

For those hoping to see some of this era in live-action, then it might be best to keep an eye on The Acolyte, starring Amanda Stenberg. The show is rumored to take place towards the end of The High Republic era, with the lead character potentially being a Sith.

The first book of High Republic's Phase 2, Path of Deceit, will be available starting October 4, while Disney+'s The Acolyte should be hitting the service at some point in 2023 or 2024.