Disney Confirms 4 New Star Wars Shows for 2024

Disney confirmed four new Star Wars shows for Disney+ in 2024.

2023 was a busy year for Star Wars. Fans got The Mandalorian Season 3, The Bad Batch Season 2, and Ahsoka—not to mention a slew of big announcements at Star Wars Celebration, including Dave Filoni’s MandoVerse crossover movie.

When it comes to next year’s slate, originally, audiences were in for five new shows on Disney+. Now, it’s down to four.

Skeleton Crew

Another MandoVerse Tale

Skeleton Crew was originally announced with a 2023 release window; the year came and went with no Skeleton Crew. Its push into 2024 is likely a product of the writers' and actor's strikes that shook the industry for most of this year.

The show is led by cast members Jude Law, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, and Kyriana Kratter.

The exact plot of the series remains a mystery, but the official synopsis teases that four kids make a discovery on their home planet, leading to them getting lost in “a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

Skeleton Crew’s first season is expected to have eight episodes.

The Acolyte

A Sith-Led Story

The upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series The Acolyte will finally arrive in 2024 and feature the franchise’s first live-action project set in the High Republic era—toward its tail end.

The show will be “a Sith-led story,” making it a unique entry in the franchise.

Further plot details remain in mystery, though it was previously confirmed to involve a Wookie Jedi and feature a story with a Padawan reuniting with their Jedi master to investigate a series of crimes.

The Acolyte's cast includes names such as Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lee Jung-jae, and more.

The Bad Batch Season 3

The End of the Clones?

The final season of the hit animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch will be debuting in 2024.

Recently, executive producer Jennifer Corbett confirmed that season 3’s “final mix session” was done. This could indicate a release might happen within the earlier parts of next year.

Season 2 gave audiences quite the doozy of a cliffhanger, with Clone Force 99 losing Tech, Omega getting kidnapped, and the reveal of another important clone. With this upcoming season being the last leg of the show’s story, expectations are high.

The entire cast is expected to return, including Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang.

Tales of the Jedi Season 2

More Unique Stories

Unlike some of the other entries on this list, Tales of the Jedi Season 2 was always expected to be dropping a Season 2.

Its first season followed Ahsoka and Count Dooku in multiple adventures throughout different eras of their life. Currently, there’s no information on who these new episodes will follow.

Fingers crossed that audiences will be in for some unique stories when Tales of the Jedi releases new installments. Many have voiced their desire to see more High Republic stories brought to life, so that could be a great place to start.

What's Coming for Star Wars in 2025?

One of the shows previously expected for 2024 was Diego Luna’s Andor Season 2. The first season was raved about by critics and fans.

While it's sad that the wait will be longer, based on season 1, there’s a good chance it’ll be worth it.

After that, fans can expect The Mandalorian Season 4 to be underway soon, and probably an Ahsoka Season 2—though a continuation of Rosario Dawson’s show remains unconfirmed. If both projects become a reality, fans should feel safe expecting them to drop in 2025.

One can’t help but wonder what will fill the void left in Lucasfilms’ animation slate after The Bad Batch. Perhaps a series set in the High Republic could be the right move following The Acolyte—one a tad more adult and serious than Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.