Disney+ Announces Next Star Wars Show After Ahsoka

2024 is a massive year for Star Wars in the wake of its latest on-screen release, Ahsoka, and the first new show to be released on Disney+ will be coming sooner rather than later.

Star Wars recently announced that its next film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, will go into production by the end of 2024 and be the next theatrical release for the franchise.

In the meantime, fans have Disney+ shows to look forward to. And after The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka led the live-action 2023 lineup, multiple projects are set to come out in 2024.

What Is Star Wars Show of 2024?

Star Wars recently announced that Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 will premiere its first three episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 21.

This will notably be the final installment of the Dee Bradley Baker-led series and conclude the stories regarding Clone Force 99. Episodes will stream weekly every Wednesday, with double episode premieres on March 13 and April 3, up until the third season's finale on May 1.

These episodes won't be the first Disney+ installments under the Star Wars umbrella to be released in 2024 though.

Six brand-new episodes of the animated Young Jedi Adventures show will be released on Disney+ and Disney Junior on February 14, rounding out the show's first season.

The confirmation of the new episodes teased that viewers will see the Jedi Younglings travel to Tenoo, the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and the Starlight Beacon.

After Young Jedi Adventures is released, it will be followed by three more Star Wars shows before 2024 is over.

One will be Skeleton Crew, a Goonies-like series led by actor Jude Law. That show will notably be set within the MandoVerse and is expected to connect with other Disney+ projects at some point.

Another highly anticipated Star Wars project that will hit Disney+ in 2024 is The Acolyte, set in the High Republic era many years before The Phantom Menace.

The show will focus on the Sith, and its cast includes names such as Dafne Keen, Jodie-Turner Smith, Amandla Stenberg, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Season 2 of Tales of the Jedi was also confirmed to be coming to Disney+ at some point this year and will feature an entirely new batch of stories, but fans haven't been informed which characters will be showcased.

Due to the lengthy 25,000-year history of the Jedi, Season 2 could go in any direction, possibly featuring stories set in the High Republic era or possibly even the Old Republic.

When Will Other Star Wars Projects Be Released?

Even though 2024 will be a big year for Star Wars, fans are already looking beyond due to how many future projects have been announced by Disney and Lucasfilm.

Andor Season 2 was originally set to be released in 2024, but it was delayed to sometime in 2025, and because of how well Season 1 was received, fans are itching for more content about Cassian Andor.

Season 2 of Ahsoka was also recently confirmed via a piece of concept art shared by Star Wars, and although a production date was not included, it can be expected to come out sometime in the next two or so years.

Star Wars also has a bright future with theatrical releases. No new films will be released in 2024, but it is possible that The Mandalorian and Grogu could come out in December 2025.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film will likely follow, potentially releasing in 2026. It will feature Daisy Ridley's return as Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Dave Filoni's MandoVerse movie was also confirmed to be coming within the next few years, and it is supposed to be followed by James Mangold's feature film that will explore the early days of the Jedi Order.

