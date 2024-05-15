Star Wars fans still have plenty of Disney+ content to look forward to in 2024.

Since the start of the year, Lucasfilm released three animated projects, including the third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, new episodes of Young Jedi Adventures, and the Tales of the Jedi spin-off, Tales of the Empire.

Fortunately, that is only the start as three 2024 Star Wars releases are still on the way.

All 3 Star Wars Projects Releasing in the Rest of 2024

The Acolyte - June 4

Star Wars

The next Star Wars project coming to Disney+ is The Acolyte, an eight-episode series set a century before the events of The Phantom Menace.

Created by Leslye Headland, Lucasfilm's first-ever live-action High Republic narrative starring Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, and Carrie-Anne Moss will follow a Jedi investigation into a series of crimes.

Headland claims the Disney+ series will feature "more Jedi" than any other Star Wars project to date.

The Acolyte premieres Tuesday, June 4 on Disney+.

[ The Acolyte: Who Is Carrie-Anne Moss Playing? New Character Details Revealed ]

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - September 13

Star Wars

Described as a four-part animated special, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy stars Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo as Sig Greebling who discovers a Jedi temple artifact that mixes up the galaxy as fans know it.

In this LEGO Star Wars adventure, audiences will see Ewok bounty hunters, Geonosian Jedi Knights, Luke Skywalker, voiced by Mark Hamill, and even Darth Jar Jar, voiced by Ahmed Best.

This alternate spin on that galaxy far, far away arrives on Disney+ on September 13.

Skeleton Crew - TBD

Star Wars

While a release date has yet to be announced, the eight-episode live-action Star Wars series described as "Stranger Things in space" is confirmed to debut this year.

Skeleton Crew actor Dane DiLiegro told The Direct he estimates the series could arrive "by the fall," or possibly "November."

While much of this live-action series is currently a mystery, fans do know that Skeleton Crew follows four kids who end up lost in the galaxy and need help getting back home.

Created by Spider-Man: No Way Home's Jon Watts, Skeleton Crew also stars Jude Law and is confirmed to be set within the Disney+ MandoVerse.

Star Wars fans should expect to hear more information and a release date shortly.

Star Wars films and series are available to stream on Disney+.

