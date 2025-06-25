Fan-Favorite 2024 Star Wars Character Set to Return in Future Projects (Rumor)

According to a new Star Wars rumor, one character introduced in 2024 is on their way back to the franchise for more appearances sometime in the future. While Lucasfilm and Disney had a few releases in 2024, the year was filled with some high points and low points courtesy of its Disney+ projects. However, one specific character now appears set to have a bright future down the road.

A new rumor indicated that Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood is in line to return to action in other upcoming Star Wars projects. Law made his Star Wars debut in Skeleton Crew amid a cast of up-and-coming youngsters, portraying a pirate captain and Force-user who was previously trained in the Jedi arts. Now, with Jedi seemingly coming back into the fold, it appears that Jod Na's story might not be quite over.

This rumor was shared by industry insider Daniel Richtman, but he did not give any specifics on where or when Law could potentially return. Law starred in all eight episodes of Skeleton Crew as the mysterious pirate captain, guiding a handful of young kids as they were lost in the cosmos and tried to find their way home.

Skeleton Crew was the last of four live-action and animated shows developed by Lucasfilm and Disney for Star Wars' 2024 slate. Taking place about five years after the Empire's fall, four children find themselves lost in the galaxy after a discovery on their home planet, befriending Jude Law's Force-wielding pirate along the way. All eight episodes of Skeleton Crew are now streaming on Disney+.

When Could Jude Law Return to Star Wars After Skeleton Crew?

Star Wars

After kicking off Skeleton Crew with an intriguing story for Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood, his character now stands as one of the big mysteries moving forward for the galaxy far, far away. However, the real question moving forward is where exactly Nawood's story could be revisited, particularly with most of Star Wars' upcoming projects being theatrical releases.

Considering Skeleton Crew was partially teased and set up in The Mandalorian Season 3, some are hopeful to see Law have a cameo or supporting role in 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu. With that film bringing together multiple corners of the Mandoverse, a small tease for where Law's character went could add a new layer of depth to the greater universe if done correctly.

Additionally, Skeleton Crew's cast remains hopeful that the series will get a second season, which would be the most natural place to bring back Law for more action. The start of a new season could even replicate the start of Season 1 in a way, with Season 1 surrounding Jod Na in mystery as a character and Season 2 having the chance to keep up that mystery after his story took such an ambiguous turn in early 2025.

Regardless, with the entire Star Wars franchise in a state of flux, seeing Jude Law again could bring a jolt of energy once fans find out where exactly Lucasfilm plans to bring him back