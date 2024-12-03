Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1 is anchored by great performances from its young cast starring Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

The next Star Wars show after The Acolyte revolves around four kids from a mysterious planet named Ad Adaan who get lost in the galaxy after accidentally being trapped inside a ship that was lost on their home turf.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew premiered on Disney+ on December 2.

Who's Who in Skeleton Crew: A Star Wars Cast Guide

Jude Law - Captain Silvo/Jod Na Nawood

Jude Law

Leading the cast of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is Jude Law as Captain Silvo. He is later known as Jod Na Nawood.

In Episode 1, Captain Silvo appears in the opening sequence where he leads a group of pirates in an assault inside a merchant's cruiser, hoping to find a stash of credits that would make them rich.

However, the mission leads to nothing since there are no credits onboard.

Law is part of the voice cast of What If...? Season 2 where he reprised his Captain Marvel role, Yon-Rogg.

The actor is also known for appearing in The Talented Mr. Ripley, The Third Day, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers - Wim

Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Ravi Cabot-Conyers leads the cast of young ones in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as Wim.

Wim is a kid who loves to seek otherworldly adventures and someone who has a passion for learning the truth behind the Jedi.

Episode 1 sees Wim's life change forever after he discovers a hidden Jedi temple. This later turns out to be false after learning the truth it is actually an abandoned ship filled with secrets.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Ravi Cabot-Conyers tells all about his character in the franchise's first-ever children-led show, describing Wim as "brave and hopeful" and someone who "tries to put a positive spin on any situation:"

"I love my character so much because he is really brave, really hopeful. You know, bringing the hero's journey archetype into this, into my character and into the universe, was so much fun playing into that. He's so brave and hopeful, and he always tries to put a positive spin on any situation. I feel like that's so admirable. He's really unlike all of his other friends..."

Cabot-Conyers is best known for his role as Kam Barris in #BlackAF. The actor also starred in Grassland, Get Rolling with Otis, and Encanto.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong - Fern

Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Another lead star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

Fern is a free-spirited kid and a risk-taker who serves as the leader of the young Skeleton Crew.

While she gives Wim and Neel a hard time in Episode 1, her matureness as a born leader eventually emerges during times of distress.

Armstrong has credits in IT: Chapter Two, American Horror Story, and Firestarter.

Kyriana Kratter - KB

Kyriana Kratter

Kyriana Kratter's KB is part of the core group of kids in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

KB is Fern's intelligent best friend who has a cybernetic implant attached to the back of her head.

Kratter's notable credits include United States of AI, Bunk'd, and The Healing Garden.

Robert Timothy Smith - Neel

Robert Timothy Smith

Robert Timothy Smith stars as Neel, Wim's best friend who falls under the umbrella of a Sentient species.

Neel is a fun yet shy character who doesn't break the rules, but he is forced to do so after he joins Wim and the others in their quest to uncover the secrets of an abandoned ship.

Smith recently appeared as Liam in 2024's Dear Santa movie where Ben Stiller had a special role. The actor also starred in Wolfs, Good Girls, and Tosh.0.

Tunde Adebimpe - Wendle

Tunde Adebimpe

Tunde Adebimpe brings Wendle to life in Skeleton Crew. Wendle is Wim's protective father who tries his best to be better for his son.

Adebimpe has over 30 credits to his name, with roles in Pantheon, Rachel Getting Married, and Strange Planet.

The actor is also part of the cast of 2024's Twisters.

Kerry Condon - Fara

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon joins the cast of Skeleton Crew as Fara, Fern's loving mother who works as one of the undersecretaries of the government agencies in Ad Adaan.

MCU fans may recognize Condon's voice after she lent it to bring Tony Stark's AI, Friday, in the Infinity Saga movies.

The actress' other notable onscreen roles include The Banshees of Inisherin, Bad Samaritan, and Better Call Saul.

Fred Tatasciore - Brutus

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore voices Brutus in the new Star Wars Disney+ series.

Brutus is a ruthless pirate who is the main reason why Jude Law's Captain Silva is imprisoned in the first place.

Tatasciore is part of the impressive voice cast of Invincible Season 2. The actor can also be heard in Tiny Toon Looniversity, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Jaleel White - Gunter

Jaleel White

Jaleel White appears as Gunter, a space pirate who works alongside Brutus.

White's most recognizable role is playing Steve Urkel in Family Matters. The actor also starred in Big Fat Liar, Sonic Underground, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Dale Soules - Chaelt

Dale Soules

Another space pirate who is part of Brutus' crew is Chaelt. The character is played on-screen by Dale Soules.

Soules is a voice actress known for her roles in Digman!, Lightyear, and She Came to Me.

Geoffrey Lower- Merchant Captain

Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower guest stars in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 1 as the merchant captain who gets ambushed by Captain Silva and his crew in the opening sequence.

Lower is best known for playing Reverend Timothy Johnson in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

The actor can also be seen in The Trials of Rose O'Neill, Hook, and NYPD Blue.

Marti Matulis- Vane

Marti Matulis

Marti Matulis reprises his role as Vane in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the same pirate who fought Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Matulis has credits in Evil, Star Trek: Picard, and Smile.

Vivienne Sachs - Mean Kid

Vivienne Sachs

Vivienne Sachs appears as one of the mean kids who bullies Wim in Skeleton Crew Episode 1.

Sachs' other major role is playing Lainy Fischer in Theater Camp.

Iliana Castillo - Roona

Iliana Castillo

Iliana Castillo voices Roona in Skeleton Crew Episode 1. Roona is Neel's crush and classmate who wants to be a physical accountant in Ad Adaan someday.

Skeleton Crew is Castillo's first major acting credit.

Esai Daniel Cross - Human Kid

Esai Daniel Cross

Esai Daniel Cross plays one of Wim and Neel's classmates who aspires to be an analyst in Ad Adaan one day.

Cross has credits in Eternals, This Is Us, and Gordita Chronicles.

Shane Almagor - Bonjj Phalfa

Shane Almagor

Bonjj Phalfa (played by Shane Almagor) is one of Fern's bullies who mocks her for not being a good racer.

Algamor previously appeared in Feeling Randy, A Dark Foe, and Limbo.

Dominic Burgess - Beef

Dominic Burgess

Dominic Burgess plays a space pirate named Beef who is a loyal member of Brutus' crew.

Burgess is part of the cast of The CW's The Flash, Star Trek: Picard, and Feud.

The actor also recently appeared as Leonard in the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 3.

New episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.