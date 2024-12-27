Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 5 highlights notable guest stars, such as Kelly Macdonald, Patrick Seitz, and Geneva Carr.

The latest episode of the Star Wars Disney+ series, "You Have A Lot to Learn About Pirates," revolves around the kids' parents making an effort to find their children who are lost in the galaxy while the core four and Jod ends up on a seemingly shady planet that houses the base of a dangerous pirate tied to SM-33.

Skeleton Crew Episode 5 premiered on Disney+ on December 24.

Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Cast: Every Guest Star Who Shows Up

Geneva Carr - Nooma

Geneva Carr

Geneva Carr returns in Skeleton Crew Episode 5 as Nooma, Neel's mother who gives a device to Wendle (Wim's father) to obtain a barrier access code to help them find the kids' location in the galaxy.

Carr previously appeared as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 1, Episode 7. The actress can also be seen in Bull, Law & Order, and Run Amok.

Julie Ann Emery - Hotelier

Julie Ann Emery

Julie Ann Emery guest stars as the Lanupa's hotelier who welcomes Jod and the kids (disguised as wise elders from the Bratric system) to the planet.

Emery has credits in The Rookie, Five Days at Memorial, and Better Call Saul.

Kelly Macdonald - Pokkit

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly Macdonald joins the cast of Skeleton Crew Episode 5 as Pokkit, a bounty hunter and Jod's former fling whom he double-crossed in the past. She also knows Jod as Dash Zentin.

Pokkit also betrays Jod by calling in Brutus and the other pirates to claim her bounty for Jod.

Macdonald is a Scottish actress best known for her roles in The Radleys, Never Let Me Go, and Truth Seekers.

Ben Rameaka - Lanupa Security Guard

Ben Rameaka

Ben Rameaka plays the Lanupa security guard who died after being shot by one of Brutus' pirates.

Rameaka also starred in Alpha House, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Adam Ruins Everything.

Dwayne Colbert - Lanupa Security Veteran

Dwayne Colbert

Dwayne Colbert appears as a Lanupa security veteran who prohibits Jod from bringing a weapon into Lanupa's spa.

Colbert's notable credits include CSI: Vegas, Night Court, and Bananahead.

Fred Tatasciore - Brutus

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore returns to voice Brutus in Episode 5. Brutus is a ruthless pirate who has been chasing Jod and the kids. He is contacted by Pokkit to let him know about their whereabouts.

Tatasciore is part of the impressive voice cast of Invincible Season 2. The actor can also be heard in Tiny Toon Looniversity, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and The Ghost and Molly McGee.

Brandon Bales - Lanupa Security Officer

Brandon Bales

Brandon Bales stars as another Lanupa security officer who chases down the team of Jod, KB, and Neel in the Sensory Gymnasium.

Bales previously appeared in 9-1-1, Vice, and For All Mankind.

Patrick Seitz - Cthallops

Patrick Seitz

Patrick Seitz voices Cthallops, the kids' unexpected ally in the spa who helps them gain access to Captain Rennod's underground lair.

Seitz is a seasoned voice actor known for his roles in Tiger & Bunny, Dragonball: Sparking Zero, and Monkie Kid.

Bilal Sharmoug - Lanupa Security Cadet

Bilal Sharmoug

Bilal Sharmoug appears as a Lanupa Security Cadet who tries to corner Jod, KB, and Neel during the chase in the spa area of Skull Mountain.

Sharmoug's other major credits include playing a role in a short titled Nyctus.

Jaleel White - Gunter

Jaleel White

Jaleel White is back as Gunter, one of Brutus' loyal crew members who joins the mission to try and capture Jod and the kids in Skull Mountain.

White's most recognizable role is playing Steve Urkel in Family Matters. The actor also starred in Big Fat Liar, Sonic Underground, and Fresh Off the Boat.

Here are the main characters who appeared in Skeleton Crew Episode 5:

Jude Law - Jod Na Nawood

Ravi Cabot-Conyers - Wim

Ryan Kiera Armstrong - Fern

Kyrian Kratter - KB

Robert Timothy Smith - Neel

Nick Frost - SM-33

Tunde Adebimpe - Wendle

Kerry Condon - Fara

Skeleton Crew Episode 5 Plot Recap & Ending Explained

The Parents Unite to Map Out a Plan

Tunde Adebimpe & Geneva Carr

Skeleton Crew Episode 5, "You Have A Lot to Learn About Pirates," begins with Neel's mother, Nooma, conspiring with Wim's father, Wendle, to obtain a Barrier Access Code to send a message across the galaxy about their missing children.

Wendle, who is clearly not used to doing illegal shenanigans, gets caught by a security droid. Thankfully, Finn's mother, Fara, is the supervisor, and she orders the droid to delete all its memories about Wendle's tampering.

Fara tells Wendle that she wants to handle the problem by using the proper channels, but they still haven't heard from the supervisor about the next actions.

She decides to join Wendle and Nooma's mission to go behind the supervisor's back and do whatever is necessary to find their kids.

The Kids Head to Skull Ridge Mountain

Jude Law, Kyrian Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith & Ravi Cabot-Conyers

After rebooting SM-33 due to almost killing them in the previous episode, Jod and the kids learn from the droid that its former captain is the infamous Captain Tak Rennod and the ship they are in is his ship, the Onyx Cinder.

It turns out that Rennod and his ship went missing while he was hunting the eternal treasure of the kids' homeland, At Attin (read more about Skeleton Crew's mysterious planet).

SM-33 then reveals to the kids that the coordinates to At Attin were hidden somewhere in Rennod's hidden underground lair in Skull Ridge Mountain.

While on their way to Skull Ridge Mountain, Jod and Wim have a heart-to-heart conversation.

Wim is losing hope about getting home and reuniting with his dad. Jod comforts him and tells him he needs to let go of his fears and worries, noting, "Your focus determines your reality."

As they enter a new territory, they are informed by a welcoming party that they are in Lanupa, a neutral planet where all are welcome if they keep the peace. However, the only problem is kids are not allowed.

Jod Uses His Charm to Enter Skull Ridge

Jude Law, Kyrian Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith & Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Given that kids are prohibited in Lanupa, Jod tries to persuade the kids to go into Rennod's lair with SM-33, but the droid insists that he go where the captain (Finn) goes.

As a result, Jod improvises by giving the core kids a disguise and introducing them as ancient elders from the Bratric system.

After bribing the hotelier with tons of Old Republic credits, Jod and the kids manage to get a luxurious suite under a fake name, Professor Gorelox.

However, the team's momentum gets derailed after Jod encounters a former flame, Pokkit, who left her for dead in the past. Pokkit tells the kids and the hotelier to not trust him because she knows him as "Dash Zentin."

Pokkit also mocks Jod by telling him she is aware of the bounty on his head, and this causes the galaxy con man to panic and tell the kids that they need to be quick in finding Rennod's lair.

The Pirates Attack

Jude Law, Robert Timothy Smith, & Kyrian Kratter

After a brief pit stop in their luxurious suite, the team splits up to find clues about Rennod's lair. Jod, KB, and Neel head outside while Fern, SM-33, and Wim head underground.

While Jod's team manages to escape several Lanupa security guards after finding out that he is not Professor Gorelox, Fern and Wim meet a new and unexpected friend underground in the form of Cthallops.

Hearing Wim and Fern's stories about their adventures (so far) is more than enough for Cthallops to help them reach the underground path leading up to Rennod's lair.

While the Skeleton Crew's protagonists go through the maze heading to the lair, Brutus' crew of pirates arrive on Lanupa to retrieve Jod and the kids.

The core group encounters a series of booby traps that gives off Indiana Jones vibes, and they successfully evade it leading into the last puzzle.

KB (played by Star Wars newcomer Kyriana Kratter) deciphers that the puzzle's inscription translates to "All who enter paradise must make the greatest sacrifice."

Jod points out that the greatest sacrifice a pirate can make is giving up their treasure so he throws his last Old Republic credit into the acid, finally giving them access to Rennod's lair.

At Attin's Secrets Revealed

Jude Law, Kyrian Kratter, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Robert Timothy Smith & Ravi Cabot-Conyers

Upon arriving at Rennod's lair, the team scours through the late pirate's belongings to find a dataport to see if the coordinates are hidden there.

Neel finds an obscure-looking roast, and Jod manages to trigger the Captain's dataport. Using SM-33's connection to the dataport, a hologram of Rennod appears to tell the crew everything he knows about At Attin, including its coordinates.

It turns out that At Attin is the planet where the Republic makes money, confirming suspicions that it is indeed the planet of eternal treasure.

After learning the truth, Jod quickly invokes his right to challenge Fern for the title of captain. He tells the young captain that all she needs to do is to yield so he won't have to hurt her.

While Wim tries to save Fern by grabbing a lightsaber from Rennod's stash, he ends up botching it by igniting it upside down.

Fern eventually yields, meaning that Jod is the new captain and SM-33 is now his droid underling.

Jod tells SM-33 to take the kids as prisoners due to mutiny, but Wim utilizes the trap door to escape.

The episode ends with Jod taking the lightsaber and igniting it, indicating that his pursuit of eternal treasure is far from over.

The next episode of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will be released on Disney+ on Tuesday, December 31 at 9 p.m. ET.