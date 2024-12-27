At around the 18-minute mark of Skeleton Crew Episode 5, "You Have A Lot To Learn About Pirates," fans were introduced to Pokkit, a mysterious female character making her Star Wars debut.

Skeleton Crew has always been marketed as being quite different from any other Star Wars project that has been released in the past, and that statement could not be more true in a number of ways.

However, it is still making a major mark in the galaxy far, far away, as it has introduced viewers to new planets, species, and much, much more while taking place at a familiar point in the timeline.

Skeleton Crew's Pokkit Explained - Character Details

Disney+

After Jod and the crew of Neel, Wim, Fern, KB, and SM-33 arrive at Skull Ridge Mountain (located on a planet known as Lanupa), they realize they will need to pass as guests of The Spas with a reservation if they are to infiltrate Rennod's secret lair.

Of course, they don't actually have reservations, but Jod tries to lie and say that his name is Professor Gorelox when another person recognizes Jod and walks up to him, calling him Dash Zentin (add another alias to Jod's belt of names).

This character is Pokkit, who is played by Kelly Macdonald, and through dialogue, it is confirmed that she is a bounty hunter.

When talking to Jod, Pokkit reveals that she used to be a part of the Bounty Hunters Guild (which is the same guild Din Djarin used to work for under Greef Karga), but that she now works for a private client, which obviously pays way more and likely means that she is very, very good at her job.

The name of her client wasn't revealed, but it could be someone that Jod and the gang have already crossed paths with, meaning Pokkit running into him could be foreshadowing that she will make more appearances in the coming episodes.

Pokkit was already added to the database of canon characters on Star Wars' official website, but it is important to note that Star Wars did not include what species she is, meaning that they withheld a key detail about her character.

It is possible that Pokkit is Umbaran. Umbarans are easily recognizable by their extremely pale skin and white or colorless eyes, and Pokkit has both of those.

Where Have I Seen Pokkit Before?

Pokkit is played by Kelly Macdonald, an actress whom many viewers have likely seen or heard in other major projects.

For example, Macdonald portrayed Carla Jean in No Country For Old Men. She was the young wife of Josh Brolin's Llewelyn Moss, the film's main protagonist.

For those who haven't seen No Country For Old Men, Macdonald's voice is also easily recognizable for her work in the Disney and Pixar film Brave. In that flick, Macdonald voiced Merida, the main character.

Macdonald has acting credits for 64 total projects, with some of her other notable roles being Mary Maceachran in Gosford Park and Diane in T2 Trainspotting.

New episodes of Skeleton Crew premiere every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.