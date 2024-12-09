Star Wars' latest Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew, began on Monday, December 2 with a two-episode premiere, but fans should expect some slight changes to how new installments are released for the remainder of the season.

When Will Skeleton Crew Episode 3 Release?

Star Wars

Back in November, Skeleton Crew's premiere was pushed up from its scheduled Tuesday, December 3 date to Monday, December 2, seemingly to take advantage of the U.S. Thanksgiving extended holiday weekend.

Throughout the last year or so, Disney+ has been releasing most of its marquee weekly series (Ahsoka, Percy Jackson, The Acolyte) on Tuesday evenings, with the one exception being Agatha All Along, which released on Wednesday nights.

According to an official Disney press release, further episodes of Skeleton Crew will stick with the Tuesday primetime slot and are now set to air every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

As such, Skeleton Crew Episode 3 will premiere on Tuesday, December 3 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, exclusively on Disney+.

Additionally, moving forward, new episodes will only be released one at a time every Tuesday until the finale drops on Tuesday, January 14.

The full release schedule for the rest of Skeleton Crew can be seen below:

Episode 3 - Tuesday, December 10

Episode 4 - Tuesday, December 17

Episode 5 - Tuesday, December 24

Episode 6 - Tuesday, December 31

Episode 7 - Tuesday, January 7

Episode 8 - Tuesday, January 14

What Will Happen in Skeleton Crew Episode 3?

According to runtime guru Cryptic HD Quality (via @cosmic_marvel), Skeleton Crew Episode 3 will run for 37 minutes, falling halfway in between the 47-minute premiere and the 29-minute second installment.

Skeleton Crew's third episode will be directed by David Lowery, who helmed Episode 2 and movies such as The Green Knight and Peter Pan & Wendy.

In terms of what will happen next for the kids of the mysterious planet At Attin, they have just escaped pirate capture with the help of Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood.

While Jod may have claimed to be a Jedi, his villainous twist has already been revealed and the Skeleton Crew appear to be falling into a trap.

Going into Episode 3, fans could see Jod manufacture a story of his heroic Jedi past and how he survived Order 66, all to trick them into leading him and his crew back to their affluent homeworld of At Attin.

What's less clear is whether Jod has any real force powers or wields a lightsaber, or could even lifting the key over to the cell have just been an illusion.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew are streaming now on Disney+.