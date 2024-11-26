Star Wars will revisit the MandoVerse before the end of 2024 with Skeleton Crew, and fans now know when to look forward to seeing all eight episodes on Disney+.

The series will mark Star Wars' second live-action series in 2024 after The Acolyte, while animation fans have also been kept satisfied with Tales of the Empire, Young Jedi Adventures, and The Bad Batch Season 3.

When Does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Release?

Star Wars

Star Wars' official account on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the release schedule for the galaxy far, far away's next Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew.

Skeleton Crew will begin with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Monday, December 2. The Star Wars series will then switch to debut new episodes every Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. EY until the finale premieres on Tuesday, January 14:

Episode 1 - Monday, December 2

Episode 2 - Monday, December 2

Episode 3 - Tuesday, December 10

Episode 4 - Tuesday, December 17

Episode 5 - Tuesday, December 24

Episode 6 - Tuesday, December 31

Episode 7 - Tuesday, January 7

Episode 8 - Tuesday, January 14

The post also noted the directorial talent behind Skeleton Crew, which includes Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home), David Lowery (The Green Knight), The Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jake Schreier (Thunderbolts*), Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian), and Lee Isaac Chung (Twisters).

Star Wars

What Can Fans Expect From Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Skeleton Crew will be led by four children who make a strange discovery on their home planet and find themselves lost in the galaxy, searching for their way home, where they will run into a Jedi - Jod Na Nawood (played by Jude Law).

The series will occupy the same post-original trilogy timeline as The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett. As such, the door is open for allies and enemies from across the MandoVerse to appear across the eight episodes.

The pirates featured in The Mandalorian Season 3 will be among the villains featured in Skeleton Crew, including the hedge-like Pirate King Gorian Shard.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will begin with a two-episode premiere on Monday, December 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.