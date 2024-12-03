One of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's early twists involved Jude Law's intriguing new character.

Episode 1 of Lucasfilm's latest action-adventure streaming series for Disney+ began with a Star Wars tradition: a mysterious, masked character with nefarious intentions.

But surprisingly, the identity of this new Star Wars character isn't a secret for long, but that's not to say fans know his full story.

Skeleton Crew's Captain Silvo Twist Explained

Star Wars

In the opening credits of Skeleton Crew's first episode, the series acknowledges that pirates are a threat during this New Republic era before dropping audiences into a scene where pirates, led by the masked Captain Silvo, commandeer a ship.

However, this scene takes a turn when the pirates turn against their captain due to the lack of treasure onboard, and Silvo trying to fight his way out of the mutiny.

Fast-forward to Episode 2 where the main cast of Star Wars' first-ever children-led show visit a pirate port for directions home. When the pirates discover their Old Republic credits and a head-scratching At Attin address, they're thrown into the brig by Silvo's former crew.

It's here that Jude Law's character makes his entrance, pretending to be a Jedi and planning to stage a jailbreak with the kids in tow.

But it isn't long until Law's sketchy character is revealed to be the masked pirate Captain Silvo from Episode 1's opening scene.

And, when he successfully escapes with the lost kids, his old crewmates are even more determined to have their revenge on their failed captain.

More To Learn About Jude Law's Captain Silvo?

Star Wars

Leading up to the show's debut, Skeleton Crew trailers suggested Jude Law was playing a Jedi allegedly named Jod Na Nawood.

But in all fairness, Law warned fans ahead of time of his character's shadiness. For instance, when Den of Geek questioned him about whether Jod can be trusted, the actor responded, saying, "Which of his names are real? I can't say. Not yet."

So far, Skeleton Crew's Captain Silvo seems to be the Star Wars version of Treasure Island's Long John Silver. but since only two episodes have been released, further twists and even aliases are likely.

In addition, Jude Law has said fans have more to learn, claiming Episode 7 is his favorite (via The Mirror) "because so much comes to a head, and you find out an awful lot very quickly about my character.”

The first episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premiere on December 2 on Disney+ at 9 pm ET. New episodes will drop every Tuesday beginning on December 10 at the same time.