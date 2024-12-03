Kyriana Kratter is on her way to becoming a fan favorite, and viewers hope to learn more about her after her introduction in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The cast of Star Wars' latest series, Skeleton Crew, shed light on a new side of the galaxy far, far away in its first two episodes. The series starts with a quartet of kids who find themselves lost after getting trapped inside a ship that was lost on their home planet, Ad Adaan.

Part of that quartet is 14-year-old Kyriana Kratter as KB, who winds up going on an unexpected adventure with her friends on that ship that closes them in.

Who Is Kyriana Kratter? Biography Details

Kyriana Kratter

Kyriana Kratter Got into Acting After Playing Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol

Speaking with the Grue Rume Show, Kratter shared how she got into acting through her experience in a production of A Christmas Carol.

Portraying Tiny Tim, she recalled having "the most fun in that one" thanks to all the people she met, noting how it "really got [her] into acting" as well:

"One of my first plays was 'A Christmas Carol,' and I played Tiny Tim. I had the most fun in that one because I just met so many cool people, and I met one of my best friends, we're singing buddies. I feel like it was such an incredible experience, and I feel like it really got me into acting."

She expanded with Laughing Place, explaining how she "started with singing" before transitioning into "regional theater" and falling in love with acting:

LP: "How did your acting career get started? Is that something you were interested in from a very early age?" Kratter: "Yeah, I started with singing and eventually I moved to regional theater. And then I just really fell in love with the performing aspect of theater."

Kyriana's First Big Role Was in The Healing Garden

During her interview with Laughing Place, Kratter reflected on moving to Los Angeles to take acting classes before she "fell in love with the craft:"

"We went to L.A., I did some acting classes, and everything just started to flow like that. I just fell in love with the craft. That’s about it."

The Colorado native also spoke on performing in 2021's The Healing Garden in her home state before moving to L.A. That experience gave her "a taste of the acting world" before she dove in headfirst:

"Well, when I was in Colorado– before I came to L.A.– I did this movie called 'The Healing Garden,' and I loved doing [that film]. I met so many amazing people, and it really gave me a taste of the acting world. It was a Christian indie film, and it was really fun. It was really great."

Kyriana Was a Big Star Wars Fan Before Landing Skeleton Crew

Skeleton Crew sees Kratter portray the role of KB, one of the core four kids who get lost in the galaxy. Known for her intelligence, she also boasts a cybernetic implant attached to the back of her head.

Kratter also spoke with Laughing Place about her history as a Star Wars fan, as her entire family loved the franchise in her youth. Looking back on her love of Princess Leia and R2-D2, she also had lightsabers she and her brothers would play with:

"Oh, I was a fan. My whole family were big Star Wars fans– my dad introduced me to Star Wars, and I remember they were watching the first movie, 'A New Hope,' and I loved Princess Leia. I love her so much, and I love R2-D2… I love his scream. We also had lightsabers, and I would play with them with my brothers. We would do fights, and we had a Darth Vader [helmet]. We were big Star Wars fans, so when I got the role I was just like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

She shared a feeling of shock when she first got the role, even revealing that she "was crying" when she found out she would be in the show:

"It was crazy. I was shocked. I didn’t think I was gonna get the role, because you never know with auditions. It’s just a long process and there’s a lot of different aspects. You go into like, 'I’ll probably not get the role, but you know what? I’m gonna do my best performance, and I’m gonna have fun.' It was a shocker, and I was crying. [laughs] It was great."

Kyriana Makes Music as Well

In her chat with the Grue Rume Show, Kratter shared her love of music and noted that she "recently started songwriting," taking the craft more seriously during the writers' and actors' strikes:

"I really like to sing, write, dance, act, I love running, shopping, I recently started songwriting. During the strike, I started writing songs more seriously. I did it before, before quarantine, but now I’m really taking it more seriously. So I’ve been writing a couple of songs, which has been really cool. So, a variety, acting, singing, songwriting."

She also directed fans to her YouTube channel, where she has two original songs before another song she's working on hits the channel later. She has dreams of getting her work "produced and maybe on Spotify:"

"Yeah. I have two right now on YouTube, they’re just informal living room sessions. I have another song coming out called 'Dreaming,' so I’m really excited for that, and hopefully I can get them produced and maybe on Spotify, that would be really cool. We’ll see, we’ll see."

Along with her original songs, Kratter has covers of hit songs on her channel, including one where she sings Kasey Musgraves' "Rainbow."

Kyriana Really Wants To Go to Japan

Near the end of her chat with the Grue Rume Show, Kratter expressed her desire to visit Japan one day.

Specifically, she pointed out that the 2025 Star Wars Celebration event takes place in Tokyo, Japan, and she is hoping she gets to join the festivities there:

"I really, really want to go to Japan. I think there's a Star Wars Celebration in Japan next year, I hope I go to that. Anyways, I want to go to Japan, I love Japan."

She also pointed out Mt. Fuji as another place she wants to check out as well as eating "a lot of good food" while she's there:

"I think it's called Mount Fuji. There's cherry blossoms - so, so pretty, and I really want to go there. I also want to eat a lot of good food. I haven't done too much research on where I'm gonna go yet, but I just want to eat good food and see a bunch of really cool stuff."

How To Follow Kyriana Kratter Online

Those hoping to keep up with Kratter on social media can do so on Instagram.

The first two episodes of Skeleton Crew are streaming on Disney+. New episodes arrive on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.