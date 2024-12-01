Keen-eyed fans have been able to spot iconic comedian Ben Stiller in Paramount+'s Dear Santa.

The new holiday-themed comedy stars Jack Black as Satan, who is summoned to torment — and hopefully steal the soul of — a young boy after an unfortunate spelling error on the child's Christmas list.

Having debuted on the service just in time for the holiday season (Monday, November 25), fans from all over the world have been taking the cameo-filled festive affair as they begin to make the yuletide gay.

Is Ben Stiller In Dear Santa?

Audiences may be shocked to discover that Ben Stiller has a secret special role in Dear Santa.

While the film is led by Jack Black as Satan, the Minecraft movie actor is not the only devilish figure seen in Paramount+'s holiday comedy.

Stiller makes a cameo at the end of the film that has shocked audiences. Returning to the depths of Hell, Black's Satan character is forced to reckon with his failure to deliver a worthy soul to his dark underworld-dwelling overlord. And it is this overlord role that Stiller occupies.

Sporting long black hair and monstrous horns, Stiller takes on the part of Lucifer (the big boss of the underworld). While his name does not appear in the credits, it is most certainly him.

He and Black's character have a conversation back and forth about what transpired between Black's Satan and Robert Timothy Smith's young Liam Turner top side.

Despite Satan being able to get Liam to agree to hand over his soul, Lucifer reveals the deal is null and void. It turns out that Black's Satan received Liam's soul under false pretenses, pretending to be the Lord of Hell (aka the Real Satan), and did not do as told —only granting good wishes and not evil ones.

The sequence ends with Black's demon character having his horns revoked and being kicked from Hell itself.

It is unclear why or how Stiller ended up in the movie (and why his Lucifer cameo goes uncredited), but it likely has to do with the creative team behind the film.

Dear Santa Director Bobby Farrelly (one-half of the Farrelly Brothers filmmaking duo) has worked with Stiller several times over the years. The pair collaborated on both There's Something About Mary in 1998 (which fans have been itching for a sequel of), and 2007's The Heartbreak Kid.

Stiller and Farelly have proven to be friends and creative partners over the years, likely pointing to how Stiller ended up in the new streaming holiday blockbuster as the Dark Lord himself.

Dear Santa is now streaming on Paramount+.