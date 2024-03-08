Here's an explanation for why Mr. Beast appears as Panda Pig in Jack Black's latest animated film, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, started his YouTube journey in 2012. 12 years later, his main channel has over 243 million subscribers—he even has a philanthropy initiative with nearly 23 million followers.

Now, the famous personality can be heard in the newest adventure from everyone's favorite Kung Fu master and Dragon Warrior, Po, as he takes on The Chameleon, a shapeshifting sorceress intent on causing chaos.

Mr. Beast Panda Pig Cameo Explained

Universal Picture's Kung Fu Panda 4 has many talented actors filling out its colorful cast of characters, including the famous YouTuber, Mr. Beast.

Mr. Beast can be seen as Panda Pig, but don't expect to see much of him in the film. The character, dressed up as Jack Black's Dragon Warrior, has only seconds of screentime and says one line: "Skadoosh!"

Universal Pictures

Yes, he gets to utter Black's famous line, which was made famous in the first Kung Fu Panda film.

Mr. Beast recently posted a video on Instagram showing a FaceTime call between him and Jack Black as he "auditioned" for the role by tossing around different deliveries of his line to the lead actor.

This isn't the famous personality's first voice performance in an animated film, though.

Mr. Beast also made similar cameo appearances in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Under the Boardwalk, and Migration.

Mr. Beast

Why Isn't Mr. Beast in More of Kung Fu Panda 4?

Universal Pictures likely included Mr. Beast as a brief cameo for marketing reasons. His presence in the movie, no matter how slight, will bring in a sizeable audience who might not have otherwise shown up.

It's also important to remember Mr. Beast isn't a voice actor—or actor at all. That alone could easily explain his small presence.

The personality has also consistently voiced how busy he is, always working on content for his YouTube channels around the clock. There’s a good chance he had time only for this cameo.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now playing in theaters worldwide.