Kung Fu Panda 4: Mr. Beast's Special Panda Pig Cameo Explained

By Russ Milheim Posted:
Kung Fu Panda 4, Mr. Beast

Here's an explanation for why Mr. Beast appears as Panda Pig in Jack Black's latest animated film, Kung Fu Panda 4.

Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, started his YouTube journey in 2012. 12 years later, his main channel has over 243 million subscribers—he even has a philanthropy initiative with nearly 23 million followers.

Now, the famous personality can be heard in the newest adventure from everyone's favorite Kung Fu master and Dragon Warrior, Po, as he takes on The Chameleon, a shapeshifting sorceress intent on causing chaos.

[ Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast, Characters & Voice Actors (Photos) ]

Mr. Beast Panda Pig Cameo Explained

Universal Picture's Kung Fu Panda 4 has many talented actors filling out its colorful cast of characters, including the famous YouTuber, Mr. Beast.

Mr. Beast can be seen as Panda Pig, but don't expect to see much of him in the film. The character, dressed up as Jack Black's Dragon Warrior, has only seconds of screentime and says one line: "Skadoosh!"

Kung Fu Panda 4, Panda Pig, Mr. Beast
Universal Pictures

Yes, he gets to utter Black's famous line, which was made famous in the first Kung Fu Panda film.

Mr. Beast recently posted a video on Instagram showing a FaceTime call between him and Jack Black as he "auditioned" for the role by tossing around different deliveries of his line to the lead actor.

This isn't the famous personality's first voice performance in an animated film, though.

Mr. Beast also made similar cameo appearances in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Under the Boardwalk, and Migration

Mr. Beast, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Migration
Mr. Beast

Why Isn't Mr. Beast in More of Kung Fu Panda 4?

Universal Pictures likely included Mr. Beast as a brief cameo for marketing reasons. His presence in the movie, no matter how slight, will bring in a sizeable audience who might not have otherwise shown up.

It's also important to remember Mr. Beast isn't a voice actor—or actor at all. That alone could easily explain his small presence.

The personality has also consistently voiced how busy he is, always working on content for his YouTube channels around the clock. There’s a good chance he had time only for this cameo.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is now playing in theaters worldwide.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Kung Fu Panda 4
Release Date
March 08, 2024
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Angelina Jolie
Jack Black
Jackie Chan
Seth Rogen
Genres
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
- About The Author: Russ Milheim
Russ Milheim is the Industry Relations Coordinator at The Direct. On top of utilizing his expertise on the many corners of today’s entertainment to cover the latest news and theories, he establishes and maintains communication and relations between the outlet and the many studio and talent representatives.

LATEST NEWS

Merry Christmas Movie Twist Ending Explained
Spider-Man 2 PS5 DLC: Release, Updates & More
Damsel Movie's Alternate Ending Revealed by Netflix Star (Exclusive)
Kung Fu Panda 4 Cast, Characters & Voice Actors (Photos)

TRENDING

Is the Fred Series on Max Real or Fake? Rob Zombie 2024 Show Speculation Explained
The CW's Final Arrowverse Show Gets Release Announcement (Official)
The Idea of You Ending & Spoilers from the Book, Explained
Is Coco 2 Movie Releasing In 2024? New Disney Sequel Speculation Explained
Halo Season 2: Why Cortana Looks Different, Explained