Fans finally know the role Jason Momoa will play in the upcoming Minecraft movie following the release of its first trailer.

Momoa joins an all-star cast of characters for this video game adaptation, including Wednesday's Emma Meyers, Peacemaker's Danielle Brooks, and The Super Mario Bros Movie's Jack Black.

The film's first trailer showed Momoa as part of a unique foursome of characters who are sucked into the Minecraft world and forced to work together to get back home.

[ Minecraft Movie: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know ]

Who Is Jason Momoa Playing In the Minecraft Movie?

Warner Bros.

The first official trailer for the new Minecraft movie (officially titled A Minecraft Movie) revealed new information on the roles the film's cast will play. This includes Jason Momoa, who is confirmed to be playing Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, according to the official logline.

The trailer only showed Momoa for a few seconds as he entered the Overworld alongside Henry (Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks). Some of his footage saw him looking quite confused about what was happening, possibly meaning he did not plan on being there with this group.

Fans see Momoa screaming, "Kadoosh!" as he transforms a group of small bricks into a pair of buckets attached to one another with a chain.

Another moment has Momoa's character looking scared as he senses a creeper, a well-known creature from the Minecraft games, creeping up from behind him.

Warner Bros.

Throughout the footage, he is seen wearing a pair of blue jeans, a white-and-red tank top, and a bright pink jacket with fringe on the arms. Different from his usual confident and brash persona, this character seems to have a difficult time fitting into this world in most of the footage thus far.

The full trailer for the new film can be seen here:

What Could Happen in Minecraft Movie?

Based on the footage seen in the Minecraft trailer, fans could be in for something similar to what happened in 2017 and 2019's Jumanji movies. Those films saw multiple people from the real world enter the respective game through avatars such as Dr. Bravestone, Mouse Finbar, and Ruby Roundhouse.

While Jack Black seems to be playing the classic Minecraft character Steve, Momoa's character could possibly be somebody different from the outside world who is sucked into the game.

His "Garbage Man" nickname may at least place him in that specific job from a real-world perspective since there is no character with that moniker in the Minecraft universe.

Future trailers could expand on his role in the upcoming video game adaptation, although Warner Bros. may look to keep some surprises hidden for the longtime action star ahead of the film's debut.

A Minecraft Movie will debut in theaters on April 4, 2025.