The Minecraft Movie reviews are in, and they may surprise fans.

Since the A Minecraft Movie was first announced, fans have been skeptical of the project. Those worries were only amplified when the film's first trailer was released, as audiences were introduced to its CGI-filled world, off-kilter performances, and bizarre sense of humor.

Directed by Nacho Libre and Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie takes audiences into the block-based world of the beloved video game for a hilarious 'fish out of water' adventure led by Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

Critics delivered their first reactions to Warner Bros.'s A Minecraft Movie, and, to the shock of many, they are largely glowing.

Despite worries that The Minecraft Movie would miss the mark, that does not seem to be the case—at least according to these initial reviews.

The first reviews have called the film one of the funniest comedies in years, with critics praising its irreverent tone, colorful video game world, and the performances turned in by its two central stars.

Cinelinx's Jordan Maison wrote that The Minecraft Movie was the "hardest [he has] laughed in a theater in a while," calling it "Fun in ways [he] wasn’t expecting:"

The 'Minecraft Movie' is some of the hardest I’ve laughed in a theater in a while. It refuses to take itself seriously which allows for a lot of hilarious moments. Fun in ways I wasn’t expecting."

Ash Crossan from Screen Rant shared that after thinking she was "outside the [film's] target demo," she was shocked to discover how "sharp, offbeat, and genuinely fun" A Minecraft Movie actually was:

"Welp! I really liked the weird little gem that is 'A Minecraft Movie.' Assumed I was outside the target demo, but with the Jared Hess of it all, it delivered something sharp, offbeat, and genuinely fun. A video game movie with 'Napoleon Dynamite' DNA."

Film critic Zach Pope went as far in his review as to say, Minecraft will end up being a "cult classic," comparing the film to Hess' other work like Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre:

"'Minecraft Movie' is destined to be a cult classic just as 'Napoleon Dynamite' & 'Nacho Libre' have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into 'Minecraft.' It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie."

Comicbook.com's Chris Killian was similarly dumb-founded by how much he enjoyed the movie, calling Minecraft "a weird, quirky, what-the-hell fever dream" made for both kids and adults who "still [quote] Napoleon Dynamite unironically:"

"I'm not a 'Minecraft' player, but I am a Jared Hess guy—and 'Minecraft Movie' is like a weird, quirky, what-the-hell fever dream. Jack Black is as unhinged as you'd expect, but Jason Momoa is hilarious as a washed-up gamer who takes himself too seriously. Kids’ll for sure love 'Minecraft' but if you’re the kind of adult who still quotes 'Napoleon Dynamite' unironically (guilty), you’ll love it too. Also, the movie’s worth the price of admission just to learn the glory that is a full man sandwich."

Journalist Cris Parker continued this trend of shockingly positive reasons, playing into the surprise the movie seems to be, by positing, "[The Minecraft Movie] is an AWFUL.. lot of fun:"

"'Minecraft Movie' is an AWFUL.. lot of fun!Director Jared Hess’s signature awkward/random humor had me audibly cackling several times. The VFX are impressive even if the humans stick out. Its biggest faults are in its story & underdeveloped leads. Still though, pretty entertaining."



Critic Chris Gallardo praised stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa as well as the "perfectly translated" visuals from the Minecraft video game franchise:

"'Minecraft Movie' is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen 'MINECRAFT' movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its 'Jumanji'-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too!"

Beyond the Trailer host Grace Randolph shared in this sentiment of general surprise surrounding the film, telling fans, "Jack Black & Jason Momoa is the combination I didn’t know I needed:"

"'Minecraft Movie' - Jack Black & Jason Momoa is the combination I didn’t know I needed. And my audience was going nuts over the Easter eggs from the #Minecraft game!"

While there may have been a general sense of caution surrounding The Minecraft Movie, with many saying they would wait until streaming to watch the movie, it would seem that those worries may have been for naught.

According to initial impressions, the movie seems to have authentically translated the Minecraft brand to the big screen, with a uniquely hilarious twist on its Jumanji-esque story.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters on Friday, April 4.