Warner Bros. Censored the Minecraft Movie's Racy Scenes (Report)

According to a new report, Warner Bros. censored some of Minecraft's more racy scenes.

A Minecraft Movie has quickly become one of the biggest Hollywood success stories of 2025. The movie has been called a Rocky Horror Picture Show for younger viewers, promoting audience interaction with some of its more memorable scenes.

The most notorious of these Minecraft Movie scenes has been the iconic Chicken Jockey introduction, in which audiences clap loudly and (at times) throw popcorn and snacks around the theatre; however, there may have been even more viral moments the movie left on the table.

How Warner Bros Censored A Minecraft Movie

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. reportedly censored some scenes from A Minecraft Movie.

According to a new report from Puck's Matthew Belloni, the studio behind the viral video game movie hit made significant changes to Minecraft prior to release. Belloni wrote, "An earlier cut was much racier" but was ultimately "sanitized" after poor responses from test audiences:

"Fun fact: An earlier cut was much racier but was sanitized after test audiences hated that stuff."

It is not at all surprising that A Minecraft Movie once featured some racy material, given the more mature comedy background of the movie's filmmaking team.

Director Jared Hess is best known for his work on comedy hits like Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, both of which are more adult-leaning than what Minecraft ended up being.

One of these cut Minecraft scenes made its way online. It features Jack Black's Steve and Jason Momoa's Garrett falling into 'compromising' positions while running from the dastardly Piglin army.

What Else Was Cut From A Minecraft Movie?

Warner Bros.

This racy content was not the only thing cut from A Minecraft Movie.

Various reports surfaced online about what was left on the Minecraft cutting room floor, including cameos from big-name influencers, a different origin for some of its main characters, and even a few action sequences.

Since its release, the movie has debuted some of these moments for fans to ogle over.

One such scene was initially meant to explain that Black's Steve character once held an office job, and a portion of a musical number was even filmed associated with it.

Director Jared Hess also confirmed a cut scene that was centered around a Piglin robot used as a Trojan horse to get behind enemy lines.

"We had a sequence that involved a giant Piglin robot, which was a Trojan horse-type thing," Hess told TechRadar; however, even though they "storyboarded it" and "had full animatics," it was omitted from the movie:

"Yeah, there were a ton of fun sequences we wanted to do. [Popular 'Minecraft' YouTuber] Mumbo Jumbo, who's a Redstone genius, was working on a great scene that we just couldn't do. We had a sequence that involved a giant Piglin robot, which was a Trojan horse-type thing that worked via Redstone. I storyboarded it, we had full animatics of it, and it was a really hilarious scene. But we just weren't able to do it."

Fans have also spotted a mention of a removed cameo from renowned video game streamer Valkyrae. Her scene was reportedly filmed but did not make the final version for undisclosed reasons (via IGN). Some speculated that Valkyrae's guest spot in the film was removed after she criticized star Jason Momoa, but those claims have been unsubstantiated.

Concept art for Minecraft also seemingly revealed the inclusion of the iconic franchise villain Ender Dragon, leaving its inclusion as a potential hanging thread should the movie ever get a sequel.

The last known cut detail from A Minecraft Movie would have made the film almost entirely different. Instead of playing the human character Steve, Jack Black was supposedly, at one point, going to voice a talking pig.

In a conversation with Variety, executive producer Torfi Frans Olafsson revealed, "[Black's] character was originally a talking pig," and it was not until "very, very, very late in the development where we had the idea to switch it to become Steve:"

"His character was originally a talking pig, and it was very, very, very late in the development where we had the idea to switch it to become Steve, because we needed an expert and host. This is not my Steve or your Steve — this is Jack Black’s Steve. A lot of fans responded when they saw the first teasers and trailers, like, ‘Hey, wait a minute — this is just Jack Black. This isn’t Jack Black being someone else.’ And maybe it is because this is literally him interpreting this character and what it means to him."

Ultimately, these changes were for the best, as the movie resonates with audiences worldwide. Thankfully, for fans hoping to experience the high once again, it does not look like A Minecraft Movie will be leaving theatres anytime soon.