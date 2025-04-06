Here's When Minecraft Movie's Streaming Release Is Now Expected (Updated)

Warner Brothers' A Minecraft Movie is taking the world by storm, breaking box office records left and right! While going to a theatrical showing with excited fans yelling 'Chicken Jockey' at the top of their lungs might be a blast, many are wondering when the Minecraft Movie will be released in online stores and streaming.

Minecraft Movie follows Garrett (Jason Mamoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) as they are thrown into the world of the titular video game Minecraft. Here, they meet the iconic expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black), and they all need to work together in order to get back to the real world.

Before A Minecraft Movie can come to streaming, it must hit online storefronts like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

Warner Bros. is distributing the Minecraft movie worldwide, which means there is a clear pattern that fans can use to predict when the movie will be available for purchase at home.

Typically, Warner Bros. movies take 30 to 50 days to arrive on online premium-video-on-demand (PVOD) channels.

This was seen most recently with Warner's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Furiosa, which came to digital stores 32 and 31 days, respectively, after their theatrical releases.

These windows were slightly shorter than Warner's previous movies, with Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire taking upwards of 40 days to reach the same mark.

See below to compare A Minecraft Movie to other Warner Bros. movies and their PVOD release dates:

Dune: Part Two Theatrical: March 1, 2024 Digital: April 16, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Digital: May 14, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Furiosa Theatrical: May 24, 2024 Digital: June 24, 2024 (31 days after theatrical)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Theatrical: September 6, 2024 Digital: October 8, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)



If the Minecraft movie follows this trend of slightly shorter theatrical-to-digital windows, then a PVOD release around 30 days after it comes to the big screen on Friday, April 4, makes the most sense. That would put a potential online release sometime in early May.

When Will the Minecraft Movie Come to Streaming?

As for when the Minecraft movie will be released on streaming, that is a different calculation.

Thankfully, fans at least know where it will be streaming when it eventually hits that point in its post-release plan. As a Warner Bros. product, fans can expect it to be released on Max.

Recent Warner movies come to Max around three months after their theatrical debut. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice took 91 days, Furiosa 84, and

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 97.

Should A Minecraft Movie follow suit, then a Max debut in early August should be where it lands.

See below for some other Warner Bros. movies and their streaming release date for comparison:

Dune: Part Two Theatrical: March 1, 2024 Streaming: May 21, 2024 (81 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Streaming: July 4, 2024 (97 days after theatrical)

Furiosa Theatrical: May 24, 2024 Streaming: August 16, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Theatrical: September 6, 2024 Streaming: December 6, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)



However, something worth mentioning is the Minecraft movie's box-office potential and how that could affect a potential streaming release.

Minecraft Movie has officially broken the record for the largest video game movie opening weekend box office of all time (via THR), beating Jack Black's other video game movie, The Super Mario Brothers Movie.

This success could push Warner Brothers to keep A Minecraft Movie in theaters longer than usual.

Barbie was similarly a huge theatrical hit for Warner Brothers. It was initially released in theaters on July 21st and then found its way to Max on December 15th, 147 days later.

This could mean a Minecraft Movie arrives on Max as late as the end of August or early September 2025.