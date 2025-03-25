Here's When Minecraft Movie's Streaming Release Is Now Expected

As the Minecraft movie approaches its theatrical release on April 4, questions are swirling about when it could be available for streaming.

On the backs of stars like Jack Black and Jason Momoa, fans will finally be ushered into the world of the hit survival game on the big screen in the upcoming movie, as Mojang's beloved voxel-based franchise gets the Hollywood treatment for the first time.

A Minecraft Movie is expected to be a box office smash (based on brand recognition alone), making it one of the biggest movies coming to theaters in 2025.

When Will the Minecraft Movie Be Released Online?

Before A Minecraft Movie can come to streaming, it must hit online storefronts like Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play.

The Minecraft movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. worldwide, meaning there is a clear pattern that fans can use to predict when the movie could be available for purchase at home.

Typically, Warner Bros. movies take 30 to 50 days to arrive on online premium-video-on-demand (PVOD) channels.

This was seen most recently with Warner's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Furiosa, which came to digital stores 32 and 31 days, respectively, after their theatrical releases.

These windows were slightly shorter than Warner's previous movies, with the likes of Dune: Part Two and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire taking upwards of 40 days to hit the same mark.

See below to compare A Minecraft Movie to other Warner Bros. movies and their PVOD release dates:

Dune: Part Two Theatrical: March 1, 2024 Digital: April 16, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Digital: May 14, 2024 (46 days after theatrical)

Furiosa Theatrical: May 24, 2024 Digital: June 24, 2024 (31 days after theatrical)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Theatrical: September 6, 2024 Digital: October 8, 2024 (32 days after theatrical)



If the Minecraft movie follows this trend of slightly shorter theatrical-to-digital windows, then a PVOD release around 30 days after it comes to the big screen on Friday, April 4 makes the most sense. That would put a potential online release sometime in early May.

When Will the Minecraft Movie Come to Streaming?

As for when the Minecraft movie will be released on streaming, that is a different calculation.

Thankfully, fans at least know where it will be streaming when it eventually hits that point in its post-release plan. As a Warner Bros. product, fans can expect it to be released on Max.

Recent Warner movies seem to come to Max around three months after their theatrical debut. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice took 91 days, Furiosa 84, and

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire 97.

Should A Minecraft Movie follow suit, then a Max debut in early August should be where it lands.

See below for some other Warner Bros. movies and their streaming release date for comparison:

Dune: Part Two Theatrical: March 1, 2024 Streaming: May 21, 2024 (81 days after theatrical)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Theatrical: March 29, 2024 Streaming: July 4, 2024 (97 days after theatrical)

Furiosa Theatrical: May 24, 2024 Streaming: August 16, 2024 (84 days after theatrical)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Theatrical: September 6, 2024 Streaming: December 6, 2024 (91 days after theatrical)



However, something worth mentioning is the Minecraft movie's box-office potential and how that could affect a potential streaming release.

According to initial projections (via The Hollywood Reporter), A Minecraft Movie is predicted to open to $58 million domestically—not the biggest opening of the year, but nothing to scoff at.

Some predicted the movie to be one of the biggest of the year (including in The Direct's 2025 box office predictions). If that turns out to be the case, Warner Bros. may opt to keep Minecraft in theaters longer, potentially pushing out its streaming release past the typical 90-day mark.

A Minecraft Movie comes to theaters on Friday, April 4.