Minecraft Movie Releases Extended Chicken Jockey Fight Video

A Minecraft Movie's Chicken Jockey fight sequence has been going viral and fans can see an extended look at the scene in a new clip released by Warner Bros.

The Minecraft movie stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge and is an adaptation of Mojang Studios' immensely popular sandbox crafting game.

A Minecraft Movie has been appealing to fans of the game with a series of themed Minecraft popcorn buckets and plenty of exciting references to characters from the Minecraft world.

A Better Look At A Minecraft Movie's Chicken Jockey Fight

Warner Bros.

Now that A Minecraft Movie is out in cinemas around the world (read a full plot summary of the movie here), the studio has started releasing extended clips from the film online, including the much-talked-about Chicken Jockey fight.

Warner Bros released a promotional video on X (formerly Twitter) that begins with a Google search asking, "Are Baby Zombies scary?"

Warner Bros.

The video then jumps to a scene from the Minecraft movie's Chicken Jockey fight sequence, which shows Jason Momoa's Garrett hesitantly approaching the weeping Baby Zombie (one-half of the Chicken Jockey), saying "You're a cute little booger-face. I'm just gonna pat your little head," only for the zombie to whip around and bite his hand.

Warner Bros.

The Baby Zombie then proceeds to beat up Garrett in a slapstick fight scene.

This is the longest clip that has been officially released by Warner Bros. featuring the Chicken Jockey scene. Prior to this, the sequence was teased in A Minecraft Movie's final trailer that was released in February.

To see the full scene, fans will need to catch A Minecraft Movie before it leaves cinemas.

Minecraft's Chicken Jockey Scene Receives Intense Reactions

Warner Bros.

Following A Minecraft Movie's release on April 4, fans around the world have flooded to see the popular video game adaption.

The movie is the latest film to incite fan fervor in the cinema, with audience members cheering and clapping profusely for certain references in A Minecraft Movie.

The Chicken Jockey (just one of many mobs who appear in the Minecraft Movie) is perhaps the intense example of this.

Throughout the weekend clips have gone viral showing cinemagoers reacting to the Chicken Jockey scene, with audiences screaming, standing, and throwing bags of popcorn around. One cinema-goer even brought a live chicken to their screening of A Minecraft Movie, specifically to hold it up during the Chicken Jockey moment.

The reaction has been so intense that several theatres have issued warnings that any inappropriate behavior during A Minecraft Movie will lead to patrons being removed.

As for why the Chicken Jockey has incited such fervor, it seems to be one of those unexplainable movie moments that picks up momentum and kickstarts an online trend. In the game, a Chicken Jockey is a rare spawn event that sees a Baby Zombie arrived atop a Chicken. Perhaps its rarity is part of the reason the Chicken Jockey scene has become so beloved in A Minecraft Movie.