The Minecraft Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

One of the biggest video game adaptations of the year, A Minecraft Movie, has been handed down an official rating ahead of its April release date.

Based on Mojang Studio's massively popular online sandbox game Minecraft, the new Warner Bros. film features Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and more as humans who become inducted into the cube-filled Overworld.

A Minecraft Movie's Rating Revealed

Warner Bros.

A Minecraft Movie is only a couple of months away from releasing on the big screen and officials have now revealed what the film will be rated when it lands in theatres.

As per the FilmRatings website by the Classifications and Rating Administration (CARA), A Minecraft Movie has been rated PG. The listing revealed the film has some "violence," "language," and "suggestive/rude humor:"

Rated PG for violence/action, language, suggestive/rude humor and some scary images.

Given that the Minecraft game's primary target audience is children and younger players, it makes sense that the movie adaptation would follow suit and keep things family-friendly.

The game itself has an ESRB rating of 10+ and its listing also includes a warning for "fantasy violence." 10+ is essentially the ESRB's equivalent of a PG so this should make the film adaptation of Minecraft easily translatable for fans of the game.

A Minecraft Movie also has the potential to be a huge box office performer and the film's official rating has only opened the door for an even larger audience to enjoy the family-friendly blockbuster.

What to Expect From The Minecraft Movie

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is expected to be a loose adaptation of the game.

Given that the source material is an open-world, player-driven sandbox title, A Minecraft Movie has created an original plotline with new characters (like Jason Momoa's Garrett Garrison) who are dropped into the familiar Minecraft world.

LEGO sets for A Minecraft Movie have indicated some of the familiar game experiences that the characters will endure while in the Overworld, such as a Ghast attack and the Woodland Mansion. Trailers have also hinted that pivotal elements of the game will be translated on-screen such as crafting and zombies.

A Minecraft Movie will be released in cinemas on April 4, 2025.