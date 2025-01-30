LEGO Reveals First-Ever Minecraft Movie Set

April’s A Minecraft Movie received its first tie-in building sets by way of LEGO.

Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa (as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison), A Minecraft Movie finally brings the mega-popular video game to the big screen.

When four ordinary people are pulled into a strange, blocky dimension, they will need to rely on their wits and each other to survive this bizarre, zombie-infested land.

LEGO Shows off Sets Based on The Minecraft Movie

LEGO officially unveiled its merchandise based on A Minecraft Movie.

The iconic Denmark-based toy company has produced Minecraft models since 2012 but these new offerings are the first to draw inspiration directly from the upcoming feature film.

First up is the "Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring," which seems to be patterned after Jack Black’s humble, cuboid abode in the movie.

Featuring Minifigs of Steve, Garrett, a zombie, and Sebastian Hansen’s Henry, the box also contains an articulated, brick-built great hog.

In a fun play feature, the figures can be attached to moveable handles so that they can square off against one another.

"Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (21272)" is priced at $49.99 USD for a total of 491 pieces.

LEGO’s full description for the item can be read below:

“The Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (21272) set is a high-quality building toy for kids. It makes a great 'Minecraft' gaming gift for boys and girls and fans of 'The Minecraft Movie' aged 10 and up. The LEGO 'Minecraft' building set features toy figures from the movie – Steve, Garrett, Henry, a baby zombie, a chicken jockey and a posable great hog – plus weapons and potions that kids can use as they recreate battle scenes and explore adventures of their own. The set features a functional fighting ring with score-keepers and handles kids can attach to the fighters. There’s also a mansion facade with a removable chest and weapons rack. For digital fun, the LEGO Builder app lets kids zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress.”

Moving on, LEGO also introduced the "Ghast Balloon Village Attack" model.

This particular set comes with Minifigures of Steve, Dawn, and Natalie (played in the film by Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, and Emma Meyers, respectively) as well as a pair of piglins.

Various storefronts, including a fried chicken joint, can be constructed with this set. The restaurant even has a large, egg-laying chicken attached to the roof.

With a price tag of $69.99 USD (affordable, when one considers the skyrocketing cost of LEGO) "The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (21273)" is packaged with 555 pieces.

The full product description from LEGO can be seen below:

“The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (21273) is a video game building set based on a scene from 'The Minecraft Movie.' This high-quality LEGO Minecraft toy for kids features explosive action when an attack is launched from a balloon, making this video game LEGO set a great gift idea for boys and girls aged 10 and up. The set features popular characters from the video game: Steve, Natalie, Dawn, 2 piglins, a ghast balloon, villager, baby chicken and a posable iron golem figure. The balloon has room for the piglins and incorporates a disc shooter. Set amongst the village are market stalls, Steve's fried chicken restaurant, his crafting shack and a fountain, which kids can ‘explode’ using a built-in feature. The restaurant’s roof is topped with a large chicken model that includes a fun egg-laying function. For digital fun, the LEGO Builder app lets kids zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress.”

Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie hits theaters on April 4.