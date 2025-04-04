Minecraft Movie: All 10 AMC Popcorn Buckets, Chicken Jockey Cup & More Merch

AMC Theaters confirmed its official tie-in merchandise for Warner Bros.'s A Minecraft Movie, including new popcorn buckets, a chicken jockey cup, and more.

Mojang's multi-billion-dollar gaming franchise is finally getting the big-screen treatment, thanks to stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black and director Jared Hess.

Given the popularity of the Minecraft name, fans have expected a full lineup of theme merchandise, with theater chains like Regal and Cinemark already showing off what they have planned for the movie. However, one name that has remained relatively silent on the Minecraft front has been AMC.

AMC Debuts Minecraft Movie Merch Lineup

AMC

American theater chain AMC announced its merch lineup for A Minecraft Movie, highlighting what fans can pick up on their way into the showing of the colorful comedy.

The theater brand went all out for the Warner Bros. video game adaptation, including a whole swath of new Minecraft-themed popcorn buckets, a pixelated wolf plush, and a chicken jockey cup topper.

Hopping on the trend of bespoke popcorn buckets themed after the year's biggest and best blockbusters, AMC has a collection of Minecraft snack vessels for fans to collect.

The rectangular aluminum bins resemble 10 blocks from the Minecraft world, including dirt, diamonds, red stone, TNT, and others.

AMC

The lineup also includes a line of collectible cup toppers with a large plastic Minecraft cup. There are seven toppers, each based on a deep-cut character that players encounter in the Minecraft world.

These toppers include a wolf, zombie, Enderman, creeper, skeleton, zombie, and the fan-favorite chicken jockey. Each topper can be placed on the same large plastic cup with the purchase. The cup sports a large landscape of the Minecraft world with a creeper splayed across its side.

AMC

These cup toppers and popcorn buckets can be purchased separately or as part of a combo, which includes an adorable wolf plushie.

AMC

Other chains have already debuted their Minecraft merchandise, with one particular Cinemark popcorn bucket turning fans' heads (read more about the Cinemark Minecraft popcorn buckets here).

All AMC Minecraft merchandise is available now, while supplies are only available at AMC theater locations.

Is The Minecraft Movie Worth Seeing?

In early reviews, A Minecraft Movie received favorable reviews. Initial reactions praised its off-beat sense of humor, colorful world, and central performances as particular strengths.

Some even went as far as to say the new movie from Nacho Libre director Jared Hess will eventually (like some of Hess' other films) become a "cult classic."

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but there seems to be some fun with the new video game adaptation. These initial social reactions came despite the film debuting with a less-than-desirable 47% on Rotten Tomatoes.

At this point, there have been worries about the Minecraft Movie for years, with some even wondering if it is secretly a musical (which it is not).

One thing seems inevitable heading into the movie's first weekend in theaters: it is primed to make a boatload of money.

Even if reviews have been mixed, Minecraft is one of the biggest names in gaming, and fans of all ages are projected to flock to theaters to see what the franchise's first theatrical adventure has in store.

A Minecraft Movie is now playing in theaters worldwide.