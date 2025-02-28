The Minecraft Movie's Wild New Popcorn Buckets Just Got Revealed (Photos)

Fans now know what to expect at the concession stand when they look for the line of popcorn buckets inspired by the Minecraft movie.

Recently given a PG rating for its theatrical debut, A Minecraft Movie will take inspiration from the classic video game and bring fans into the wildly popular cube-filled Overworld. Major names like Jack Black and Jason Momoa will star in this adaptation as Warner Bros. hopes to deliver its next box office winner.

With movies this big, fans expect equally big merchandising campaigns, specifically for popcorn buckets. From Dune: Part 2's sandworm containers to Deadpool & Wolverine's buckets inspired by the Wolverine cowl, the precedent is set for something thrilling this time.

Minecraft Movie's Popcorn Buckets Revealed

Official and leaked images online revealed the upcoming line of popcorn buckets inspired by A Minecraft Movie that will be available in theaters.

Regal Cinemas unveiled three popcorn bucket collections inspired by the upcoming Minecraft movie.

The first bucket utilizes the pink sheep seen in Minecraft, complete with the classic block-shaped head and body. The popcorn comes from the sheep's back, and the bucket is called the "Popcorn Baah-cket."

Next in line is the "Creeper Drink Cup," naturally getting its name from its resemblance to the head of one of Minecraft's creepers. The cup is shaped like a block with the character's square eyes and square-adjacent-shaped mouth on the front.

Finally, fans can get their hands on a collectible combo featuring a large drink cup and a popcorn tin. The drink has the landscape and skyline of the Minecraft world on it, along with a bee and a sheep, while the popcorn bucket is adorned with the face of a creeper.

As of writing, there is no release date or pricing information for this line of popcorn buckets and collectibles.

Cinemark Theaters

Leaks from Reddit and Instagram teased what fans can expect from Cinemark Theaters' upcoming line of A Minecraft Movie popcorn buckets.

One bucket is reportedly made to look like a box-shaped TNT explosive, complete with "TNT" and the film's title card on the side. It is also said to be 100 oz. in size and cost $20.

Also reportedly in place for purchase is a snack/drink container that looks like a green child riding a chicken called the "Chicken Jockey Snack/Drink Container." This set is rumored to cost $25.

One more popcorn bucket is rumored for sale, and this one looks like a taller 3D version of the film's creepers.

Furthermore, fans will potentially be able to purchase a 130-oz. popcorn tin with the movie's imagery imprinted on it ($15) and 44-oz. cups ($7.50) with the same pictures.

As of writing, no official information about Cinemark's popcorn bucket line has been revealed.

A Minecraft Movie will debut in theaters on April 4.

