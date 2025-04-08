Eight specialized popcorn buckets have been crafted from AMC, Cinemark, and Regal for A Minecraft Movie, with all of them designed around some sort of staple from the overworld of Minecraft.

The Minecraft Movie has unexpectedly taken over the film industry. After rather mixed reviews before the film's wide release, many expected the adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time to be nothing short of a box office flop.

However, it grossed over $300 million in its opening weekend, which is an astonishing number. Before The Minecraft Movie eventually leaves theaters, it could eventually close the year out as one of the highest-grossing titles of 2025.

Every Minecraft Movie Popcorn Bucket Ranked Best to Worst

Here is every popcorn bucket that has been released from theater chains for A Minecraft Movie, ranked from best to worst, with details about each bucket:

1. Chicken Jockey - Cinemark

Cinemark Theatres

The Chicken Jockey fight scene in A Minecraft Movie has sent thater audiences into absolute frenzies, and the popcorn bucket representing the same character and scene is also the best Minecraft popcorn bucket on the market.

Coming from Cinemark, the Chicken Jockey bucket is not only modeled after one of the rarest, cutest, and fear-inducing (yes, they are adorable and scary at the same time) mobs in the Minecraft game and movie, but it is also practical.

The Baby Zombie acts as a traditional popcorn bucket. A lid on its head opens and can be filled with popcorn. The chicken, on the other hand, is a cup (with a straw), that can be filled with the buyer's favorite beverage.

What makes the Chicken Jockey popcorn bucket even better, though, is that it comes apart! The Baby Zombie can be separated from the chicken or placed on its back, so if someone just wanted to use the popcorn bucket or the cup on their own, they could do so.

Unfortunately, the Chicken Jockey bucket is sold out on Cinemark's website, but they were priced at $36.95 USD.

2. Creeper - Cinemark

Cinemark Theatres

Sometimes a simple design of a classic character is just as good as anything else.

The Creeper is arguably the most recognizable mob in the Minecraft game. Even those who have never played the game or watched the movie likely have heard of or seen a Creeper in some capacity.

Cinemark's Creeper popcorn bucket is simple. It is modeled after the movie's version of the mob (read about every type of mob seen in the Minecraft Movie here) and is an exact replica of its entire body.

A lid on the top of the Creeper's head pops up to allow fans to fill the mob's entire body with popcorn. According to the Creeper bucket's page on the Cinemark website, it stands over a foot tall and can hold 85 ounces of popcorn, meaning that buyers will definitely get good value.

Like the Chicken Jockey, the Creeper bucket is sold out as of writing, but it was priced at $41.95.

3. Pink Sheep - Regal

Regal Cinemas

Like Cinemark's Creeper popcorn bucket, Regal made a replica bucket of its own, but this time of a Pink Sheep (the bucket was first shared on Instagram).

In the Minecraft game, Pink Sheep are one of the rarest occurrences in the game, only having a 0.164% chance to spawn naturally. However, one was seen across from Jason Momoa's Garrett in the film.

Regal's Pink Sheep popcorn bucket looks just like the one seen in the film, and is even textured to make its wool look identical to what viewers see on-screen.

A lid on the sheep's back pops up so that the sheep can be filled with popcorn.

4. Pickaxe - Cinemark

Cinemark Theatres

The pickaxe is an essential tool to have with you at all times while playing Minecraft, which means Cinemark's pickaxe popcorn bucket is an essential tool everyone needs while watching the film.

Modeled after a pickaxe seen in the movie or game, the popcorn bucket has an open bottom, meaning that it can be used as a scoop to rake in all of the popcorn it can hold.

Fans will be glad to hear that, as of writing, the pickaxe bucket is still in stock on Cinemark's website, and can be purchased for $31.95. It holds 85 ounces of popcorn and is nearly 1.5 feet tall, including the wooden pickaxe handle.

5. TNT Block - Cinemark

Cinemark Theatres

Coming once again from Cinemark is the TNT Block popcorn bucket. Shaped in a perfect square just like blocks are in the movie and game, the TNT bucket is a must-have for any Minecraft fan.

The TNT block might not be as exciting as the Creeper, Chicken Jockey, or Pink Sheep, but it does hold more popcorn than any of the other buckets that have been released from any theater chain.

According to its page on the Cinemark website (unfortunately, it is also sold out), the TNT bucket holds a whopping 100 ounces of popcorn and costs $34.95.

6. Nether Portal - Select Theaters

Warner Bros.

The only popcorn bucket on the list to not come exclusively from Cinemark, Regal, or AMC is the Nether Portal bucket. This bucket could only be purchased in person at select theaters (such as at Skylight Cinemas as seen on Instagram).

The design of the Nether Portal bucket is actually very intricate. Four Nether Portals come together to form a box in the middle of the bucket that the popcorn can sit in, but the surrounding are is where the magic is.

Some multi-level grass blocks serve as the base for the bucket, and, on top of those grass blocks, sit a model of a Creeper, a dog, and a tree.

7. Creeper Collectibe Combo - Regal

Regal Cinemas

Regal is also offering a special combo deal to fans that includes a themed tin popcorn bucket with a themed cup, as revealed via Instagram.

The bucket is rather simple. It is tin and features a Creeper's face on the outside of the bucket, but who doesn't love Creepers?

The cup, on the other hand, is where the magic is. Inside a dome covering the top of the cup sits a small Minecraft biome. From released images, it appears as though there are some cherry blossom trees and an oak tree inside the top of the cup. However, fans will be delighted to hear there is also a sitting dog there as well.

8. Blocks - AMC

AMC Theatres

AMC's popcorn buckets are rather simple, but they definitely are not bad at all. That theater chain offers different metal tin buckets, each themed after a specific type of block in Minecraft. Another nice touch put on those buckets is that they are square instead of round, adding yet another layer of Minecraft into the design.

AMC has 10 different Minecraft buckets available, including a crafting table, a log block (from what appears to be an oak tree), a gold block, the blue, glowing cube Steve finds in the movie that transports him to the overworld of Minecraft, a TNT block, an obsidian block, a diamond ore block, a dirt with grass block, a stone block, and a redstone ore block.

All of AMC's buckets are like traditional popcorn buckets, but they do have lids that can be put on when they are not being used, so that the buckets look like actual Minecraft blocks.

AMC's popcorn buckets are rather simple, but, as seen on the company's official X account, they do offer some other Minecraft collectibles.

A Minecraft Movie is currently playing in theaters worldwide.