A Minecraft Movie is one of the biggest video game adaptations of the year and cinemas are celebrating its release with a range of themed popcorn containers.

The Jack Black and Jason Momoa-led movie is based on Mojang Studio's massively popular sandbox game that allows players to build their story in a cubic world.

The Minecraft movie's popcorn buckets were recently unveiled, with a variety of fun shapes and sizes to dig into.

Minecraft Movie: Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark is welcoming A Minecraft Movie with multiple different popcorn containers and merchandise.

One of the major items is the TNT Popcorn Tub, which is a square tub with the orange casing of a TNT crate, recognizable from the movie and game. This tub is being sold in a combo with a drink at Cinemark for $25.

Chicken Jockeys make rare appearances in Minecraft, but they'll be much more regular at cinemas thanks to Cinemark's Chicken Jockey Popcorn & Drink Vessel. The chicken portion holds the drink, while the baby on its back contains the popcorn (the duo is also featured in the new Minecraft LEGO sets). The combo will set customers back $25.

Cinemark

Additionally, leaked promo materials on Reddit have hinted at Cinemark releasing a 3D Creeper Popcorn Container, although this has yet to be officially promoted by the cinema chain.

Cinemark is also selling an array of Minecraft movie merch such as themed blankets, souvenir cups and tins, plushies, and key chains.

Minecraft Movie: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Regal

Rival cinema chain Regal is also getting in on the Minecraft movie popcorn bucket train.

Regal is selling some unique designs, including a Pink Sheep Popcorn Baah-cket, which emulates the cubic sheep of the film and stores popcorn via a lid in its back.

Regal

Additionally, Regal has the Creeper Drink Cup, which emulates the green face of the spooky square creatures from the game.

Regal

Lastly, the theatre chain is also selling a collectible A Minecraft Movie combo, which features a steel popcorn tin branded with a creeper face, and a plastic drink cup with Minecraft branding.

Regal

Minecraft Movie: Will AMC Release a Popcorn Bucket?

AMC is one of the major cinema chains that has not yet announced any A Minecraft Movie tie-in merchandise or popcorn buckets.

AMC is often known to get on board with themed popcorn buckets, as it recently did for the release of The Monkey.

There is still some time before the Minecraft movie releases in cinemas, giving AMC to reveal any tie-in plans. Alternatively, it may be that the cinema chain has no exclusive designs of its own and will sell some of the popcorn buckets outlined above.

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theatres on April 4, 2025.