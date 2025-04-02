Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is hitting theaters again. And this time, it's brought popcorn buckets.

Arguably the most popular film in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, Revenge of the Sith told how young Anakin Skywalker ultimately succumbed to the Dark Side and became Darth Vader.

Revenge of the Sith's narrative is undeniably darker than the two Star Wars films that came before it, lending the movie a certain gravitas which has helped it stand the test of time. Its meme potential hasn't hurt, either.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - Where to Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

Three major movie theater chains are cashing in on the Episode III hype, as Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will soon return to cinemas for its 20th anniversary.

Available for purchase exclusively at AMC locations is an electronic Darth Vader collectible popcorn bucket.

AMC

The snack vessel is molded in the shape of the Dark Lord's iconic helmet. And if that wasn't enough, the bucket also emits the sound of Vader's ominous, mechanically assisted breathing at the press of a button.

The popcorn bucket will be availabe for purchase on Thursday, April 24 at AMC locations. Price details have not yet been made announced.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - Where to Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Continuing on with Cinemark's Star Wars-related wares, the chain has not one but two exclusive pieces of merch to offer fans.

Cinemark pulled out all the stops for Episode III's re-release, starting with its R2-D2 popcorn maker.

The feisty little droid famously appeared in all nine Skywalker Saga movies and has gone on to occasionally crop up in Disney+'s Mandalorian-affiliated TV series (along with his fastidious golden counterpart, C-3PO).

Cinemark

The popcorn maker is battery-powered and Artoo's dome can even be removed and used as a bowl! It's priced at $99.95 and is only available online at Cinemark Shop.

Then, Cinemark has a little something for parched theater goers as well, with the Darth Vader beverage cup.

Admittedly, the Emperor's Fist doesn't look quite as intimidating with a straw sticking out of his head, but it does come in handy for sipping soda. The cup costs $29.95 and can also only be found through Cinemark Shop.

Speculation over Darth Vader's live-action comeback persists. While Lucasfilm doesn't seem to have any current plans to bring Vader back, it does stand to reason that Anakin Skywalker's Force Ghost could cameo in Ahsoka Season 2.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith: Where to Buy Regal's Popcorn Bucket

Last up is Regal Cinemas, which plans to put out yet more Revenge of the Sith re-release tie-in collectibles.

Regal has an exclusive Episode III-themed popcorn tin, complete with Vader's frightening visage set against a backdrop of stars and Mustafar lava (which viewers will remember from Anakin and Obi-Wan's fateful lightsaber duel from the end of the film).

A Darth Vader helmet drink cup (likely the same one available from Cinemark) can also be bought. Unfortunately, pricing and availability information for these items is not yet known.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith will be re-released in theaters for its 20th anniversary, for one week only. The fun begins on Friday, April 25.