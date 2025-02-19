The Monkey is the latest big-budget blockbuster to hop aboard the popcorn bucket train with new specialized themed snack vessels at AMC, Cinemark, and other theaters.

Stephen King's beloved horror story comes to life in the new film from Longlegs filmmaker Oz Perkins, following the blood-soaked circumstances of a pair of brothers who come across a seemingly cursed toy monkey in their home's attic.

The film has been heralded as a "super bloody blast" by critics, opening to a solid 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Monkey: Where To Buy AMC's Popcorn Bucket

AMC

Fans looking to enjoy The Monkey while holding a terrifying popcorn-filled replica of the cursed toy at the movie's heart can do so with AMC's specialized popcorn bucket released with the film.

The AMC Monkey popcorn bucket marks the first themed bucket (of this recent trend) for an indie studio film, with these collectible snack containers typically being reserved for major studios like Disney or Warner Bros.

This particular bucket is modeled after the toy monkey at the heart of the film, with a small toy drum it can bang on. Instead of a drumhead, the monkey's drum can be filled with salty and sweet snacks (as teased on AMC's Instagram page).

The AMC Monkey popcorn bucket will begin appearing in AMC theaters across the U.S. on Friday, February 21, and will run theatergoers $44.99 USD.

The Monkey: Where To Buy Cinemark's Popcorn Bucket

Cinemark

Cinemark's The Monkey popcorn bucket is taking a bit of a simpler approach.

Instead of being some elaborate plastic recreation of one of the movie's props or some piece of movie iconography, it is a simple aluminum popcorn bucket with The Monkey branding on the side of it.

The 130 oz bucket was revealed as a part of Cinemark's Cinemerch line and comes with a free refill (via Cinemark).

This particular bucket is now available in theaters for $15 USD.

The Monkey: Alamo Drafthouse Merch Explained

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse does not currently have a The Monkey popcorn bucket listed in its merchandise offerings for the movie, but that is not to say the theater chain is completely left out of the fun.

Instead, Neon partnered with Alamo for a bespoke pint glass that can be purchased at Alamo Drafthouse locations in the U.S.

The pint glass was designed by Mutant’s Matt Taylor, and it features the movie's titular primate smacking its toy drum with a blood splatter splayed around the rest of its outside edge.

According to Alamo Drafthouse, the Monkey pint glass can be purchased online now for $20 USD. The pint glasses can be purchased separately or pre-ordered with tickets for the movie.

The Monkey comes to theaters on Friday, February 21.

