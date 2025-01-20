The Monkey, the latest film adaptation from one of hit author Stephen King's novels, is receiving rave reviews after its first critic screenings.

Coming mere months after Salem's Lot (based on another King novel), The Monkey is set to tell a horrifying story centered on a vintage toy monkey. This toy winds up being cursed, leading to a string of deaths unfolding around a pair of twin brothers as they have to find a way to eliminate the toy for good.

Led by Theo James, The Monkey is due to drop in theaters for the first time on February 21, marking the latest in a long list of 2025 horror outings.

First Critics Reactions to Stephen King's The Monkey

Critics shared their first reactions to the film adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey following the first official press screenings.

Collider's Perri Nemiroff called the film "a super bloody blast," giving director Oz Perkins credit for sharing his own unique perspective on the Stephen King short story:

"'The Monkey' is a super bloody blast! A nearly non-stop series of gleefully violent kill scenes that well earn every 'holy sh*t' response they got out of me. Loved how quickly Oz Perkins cements that this is a version of the Stephen King short story that’s uniquely his own. I like some of his films more than others, but that’s something I often appreciate about his work in general. He always appears to have a clear, bold vision that’s been executed unapologetically."

Nemiroff continued, telling fans not to compare the movie to something like Longlegs (see more on spoilers from Longlegs here). She detailed how this movie has a "particular style and energy," which Perkins conveys to perfection:

"For anyone going straight from 'Longlegs' to 'The Monkey' and expecting more of the same, I’d let those expectations go. And that’s a good thing! As a horror lover, I can’t imagine a bigger treat than getting two movies from a filmmaker within a single year that well highlight his skills and confidence behind the lens in such drastically different ways. The Monkey rocks a *very* particular style and energy, and Perkins knew precisely how to make that vibe soar. Same goes for Theo James, Christian Convery and Tatiana Maslany. They knew exactly the type of movie they were making and don’t hold back while playing in that space."

"The Monkey is a bloody blast," declared critic Eric Goldman, who felt the film took "a big shift away from Longlegs" while comparing it to movies like Final Destination:

"'The Monkey' is a bloody blast. A big shift away from the feel of 'Longlegs,' the movie is a full on horror-comedy with Osgood Perkins having a ton of fun going into 'Final Destination' territory with one crazy-gory-twisted death after another."

Awards Radar's Joey Magidson thoroughly enjoyed The Monkey, describing it as "savagely funny and savagely gory" while calling it the movie that "establishes Osgood Perkins as a horror master:"

"'The Monkey' absolutely rules. Savagely funny and savagely gory in equal measure, it’s a bloody good time that establishes Osgood Perkins as a horror master. You’ll be howling with laughter and covering your eyes in equal measure. I loved it."

According to The Wrap senior writer Drew Taylor, Perkins' latest effort is "about as good a time as you can have at the movies" due to its humor and how scary it is:

"Adored 'The Monkey.' Oz Perkins has been one of the most exciting genre filmmakers since he started and his latest is about as good a time as you can have at the movies - funny, scary, poignant and so, so fun. A rare movie that can be compared to 'Gremlins' in terms of giddy chaos"

Reel Blend's Jake Hamilton feels The Monkey will be a horror movie he watches "over and over for the rest of [his] life," praising the horror aspect while noting he had not laughed harder at a movie in years:

"'The Monkey' is going to be one of those horror movies I watch over and over for the rest of my life. Dark and brutal enough so that calling it a 'horror comedy' feels wrong, but it’s also the hardest I’ve laughed in a movie theater in years. A new classic King adaption is born."

Fandango's Erik Davis praised the comedy aspects of this film, recalling it being "incredibly funny to the point people were cackling in [his] theater" while urging people to enjoy it "with a crowd:"

"2025 is all about horror out of the gate, and Oz Perkins' 'The Monkey' is a very good time - incredibly funny to the point people were cackling in my theater, but also dark, gory & brutal with some amazing kills. Very different from 'Longlegs' - Perkins flexing his range, tonally, delivering a film that very much enjoys monkeying around. You’ll jump and yell and cover your eyes, but you’ll definitely walk out smiling. No doubt you should watch this with a crowd."

Davis continued, heaping praise on Theo James while wishing "there was more Elijah Wood" throughout the film:

"Theo James definitely brings it, the film asks a lot of him and he delivers. Wish there was more Elijah Wood, but not saying too much because I don’t want to spoil the film."

Horror News' Jacob Davison echoed Davis' sentiments telling fans to "see it with a really big crowd to laugh and scream along with," noting how it sets the stage for a great year of movies:

"Just saw 'The Monkey' and it was one mean but funny as hell horror comedy and Stephen King adaptation! You'll want to see it with a big crowd to laugh and scream along with... Really sets the tone for 2025!"

"The Monkey is Osgood Perkins' lightest film yet," opined Guy at the Movies' Jeff Nelson, although he lamented the fact that its "dramatic underpinnings fall short:"

"'The Monkey' is Osgood Perkins’ lightest film yet, despite the heavy helping of gory monkey business. Genuinely funny when the comedy lands, but its dramatic underpinnings fall short."

After a couple of viewings, slashfilm's Bill Bria feels the film "keeps getting funnier" with each viewing:

"I’ve been lucky enough to see 'The Monkey' a couple times now, and it keeps getting funnier every time I see it. Oz Perkins shifts into a 'Tales From the Crypt,' 'Creepshow' mode by way of Morgan & Wong: a mean, grisly horror comedy riff on the impersonal fate which awaits us all."

Describing The Monkey as "one of the most bat shit horror films" he's seen in a long time, That Hashtag Show's Junior Felix gave Perkins credit for going "full throttle" and bringing real consequences:

"'The Monkey' is one of the most Bat Shit crazy horror films I've seen in YEARS! Osgood Perkins goes full throttle in a demented film about facing consequences. A bloody, grizzly, hilariously bonkers film that tries to out do itself kill after kill."

The Direct's Russ Milheim called the new horror outing "an absolutely wild, brutal dark comedy" with creative deaths, saying that fans of Final Destination "will feel right at home:"

"'The Monkey' is an absolutely wild, brutal dark comedy filled with aggressively creative deaths that’ll keep audiences glued to their seats laughing the whole time. Fans of 'Final Destination' will feel right at home."

Tessa Smith of Mama's Geeky also compared The Monkey to Final Destination, describing the movie as "over the top in the very best way:"

"I can't stop thinking about 'The Monkey.' It's like 'Final Destination' on crack. Over the top in the very best way. I can't wait to watch my friends watch it..."

What To Think of Strong Reviews for The Monkey

The Monkey will mark the first of a new round of horror movies coming in 2025, which is expected to be joined by movies like Five Nights at Freddy's 2. It also has the advantage of getting to enjoy a theatrical release, which Salem's Lot (the last King movie adaptation) did not.

While horror movies do not often perform well financially in theaters, King has a reputation as one of the great horror writers in history. With dozens of movie adaptations of books credited to him, he remains as popular a figure as any in the genre.

However, it will be challenged by heavy competition from other movies coming out close to that same release date. Most prominent from that perspective are Paddington in Peru and Captain America: Brave New World (and its popcorn buckets), both of which hit theaters one week prior to The Monkey.

While movies of that caliber may keep The Monkey from reaching its highest potential, it should still be able to stand strong in the horror genre for those in search of a spook.

The Monkey is due to be released in theaters on February 21.