Final Destination Bloodlines Reviews: Critics Share Strong First Reactions

The first reactions to Final Destination: Bloodlines arrived, and it sounds like death is back with a vengeance, again. The latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is one of many highly anticipated 2025 horror movies.

​Final Destination: Bloodlines' marketing campaign has ignited substantial excitement among fans. The teaser trailer amassed over 178 million views within its first 24 hours, ranking as the second most-watched horror trailer ever. Historically, the Final Destination series has experienced varied critical reception.

The original 2000 film received generally negative reviews upon release but achieved commercial success and later gained a cult following. Subsequent installments saw fluctuating responses, with Final Destination 5 (2011) earning a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After a long hiatus, it seems an even stronger critical rating could be awarded to Bloodlines.

Final Destination Bloodlines Gets Positive First Reviews From Critics on Social Media

Warner Bros.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be released in U.S. theaters on Friday, May 16, 2025, but some critics and media members were given an early look at the horror flick and shared their thoughts online.

Variety film critic Courtney Howard called Final Destination: Bloodlines "a splatterrific blast" and praised it as a standout entry in the franchise:

"Final Destination: Bloodlines is a splatterrific blast! A fun, frightening nightmare factory of gleeful gore. Sharp Rube Goldberg death traps perfectly finesse tension, dark comedy & blood-drenched carnage. Easily a franchise fave."

The AU Review's Peter Gray called the film "amusingly gory and self-aware," praising its embrace of an investigative storyline and "a hospital set piece for the ages:"

"Amusingly gory and self aware, with a hospital set piece for the ages, Final Destination: Bloodlines gives off major FD2 vibes as it embraces an investigative narrative and a nasty sense of violent humour. Fans will eat this up! Big, bloody, fun!"

Collider's Perri Nemiroff was thrilled by what she saw, declaring, "I am a VERY happy Final Destination fan right now." She praised Bloodlines for being "packed with clever and extremely well executed set pieces" and said the film "just gets it:"

"I am a VERY happy Final Destination fan right now. Final Destination: Bloodlines just gets it. The movie is packed with clever and extremely well executed set pieces that very successfully scratch the itch the 2000 original started - the twisted thrill of seeing the outrageous things that could happen when you get caught up in death’s design, and then having that wild ride on the big screen follow you home, leaving you wondering what everyday thing could come and get you."

That Hashtag Show's Hunter Bolding called Final Destination: Bloodlines proof that "death is always a winner:"

“Final Destination: Bloodlines proves that death is always a winner. Tony Todd's scene is incredibly poignant and emotional. The kills are glorious and inventive and shows that this concept still works well for movies.”

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim didn't hold back his enthusiasm, calling Final Destination: Bloodlines "the best Final Destination yet." He described it as "bigger and bloodier," and a "game-changer" that revitalizes the franchise with jaw-dropping moments and crowd-pleasing thrills:

"FINAL DESTINATION BLOODLINES is the best Final Destination yet. Bigger and bloodier. A game-changer that revitalizes the series and changes up the formula. A (LITERALLY) jaw-dropping blast that's hysterical, violent, and 100% fun. See it with a crowd in IMAX."

Writer and critic BJ Colangelo celebrated the film's return, saying Final Destination: Bloodlines was "well worth the wait." She called it "an absolute bloody blast:"

"I’ve been waiting 14 years for a new Final Destination and Bloodlines was well worth the wait. An absolute bloody blast from start to finish and easily one of the best (certainly the funniest) in the series. I hope they never stop making these."

The Direct's Russ Milheim called Final Destination: Bloodlines "absolutely nuts," noting that the franchise takes its signature brutal deaths "to an entirely different level:"

"Final Destination: Bloodlines is absolutely nuts. The franchise really takes its extremely brutal deaths to an entirely different level. Bloodlines has a very unique hook that should satisfy audiences & lifelong fans, while the family dynamic is a wonderful addition."

Nadya Martinez urged fans to experience Final Destination: Bloodlines "on the freaking biggest screen with a crowd." She described it as "absolutely anxiety-inducing" with "insanely creative deaths," calling them some of the best in the franchise:

"FinalDestination: Bloodlines Must-Watch on the freaking biggest screen with a crowd !!! Absolutely Anxiety-inducing, wildly traumatizing and yet insanely creative deaths. Features some of the Best kills in the franchise! Also beautiful last moments of Tony Todd."

Critic and journalist Simon Thompson praised Final Destination: Bloodlines for "breath[ing] new death into this iconic franchise." He called it "a killer entry" packed with jaw-dropping demises and a fresh narrative that expands the lore in exciting ways, labeling it "a crowd shocker worth waiting for:"

"Final Destination: Bloodlines breathes new death into this iconic franchise. A killer entry that delivers a bloody smorgasbord of demises that are jaw-on-the-floor creative. This fresh take on the lore delivers a narrative rich with opportunity. A crowd shocker worth waiting for."

Discussing Film's Andrew J. Salazar called Final Destination: Bloodlines "one of the most diabolical and mean-spirited entries of the franchise." He added that the film features "utterly absurd Looney Tunes-level kills:"

"Final Destination: Bloodlines is one of the most diabolical and mean-spirited entries of the franchise. It's got some utterly absurd Looney Tunes-level kills. It's often too self-referential and unserious to the point of parody, though. Best experienced with a packed crowd."

It's safe to say the first reactions to Final Destination: Bloodlines have been overwhelmingly positive, and strong reviews will most likely follow soon.

The upcoming movie follows a college student plagued by a recurring nightmare that seems to predict her family's demise. Bloodlines marks the sixth installment in the Final Destination series and the first since 2011. It's directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, with a script by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The story was developed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

While some early viewers noted its over-the-top tone, most agreed it's a must-see horror spectacle, aligning with its recent celebration at CinemaCon.