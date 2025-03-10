Horror Movies 2025: 10 Exciting Scary Films Releasing This Year

2025 already has a few major horror releases under its belt, but there are still plenty more frights and jumpscares to look forward to this year.

Most notably, horror fans have experienced the Valentine's Day slasher Heart Eyes and Stephen King adaptation The Monkey in this year's opening months.

10 New Horror Movies To Get Excited About in 2025

Screamboat (April 2)

Screamboat

All copyright licenses eventually expire, at which point these IPs enter the public domain, and one of the latest to do so was Steamboat Willie, the first incarnation of Mickey Mouse. Screamboat will take full advantage of this public domain update as it reimagines Steamboat Willie as a murderous mouse.

The crazed horror will take place on a late-night ferry ride through New York City as passengers and workers are attacked by a murderous and mischievous mouse, Screamboat Willie (played by Terrifier actor David Howard Thornton).

Sinners (April 18)

Sinners

Before director Ryan Coogler takes his talents to Black Panther 3, the filmmaker is reuniting with Michael B. Jordan for vampire horror Sinners. The Creed actor is going double-duty for Sinners in playing twin brothers Smoke and Slack, with Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O'Connell among other cast members.

The Coogler-directed flick takes place in the Southern United States in the 1930s as twin brothers Smoke and Slack return to their hometown. But in a twist, Jordan's sibling duo are actually vampires(!) and will take on the Ku Klux Klan.

Watch the first trailer for Sinners and learn more about the movie.

Until Dawn (April 25)

Until Dawn Movie

Until Dawn hails from PlayStation Studios and tells an original story with a fresh cast set in the universe of the 2015 game. The horror is helmed by Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and features Prison Break actor Peter Stromare, who appeared in the video game but will seemingly play a new character in the movie.

The PlayStation adaptation will see a girl and her friends travel to the remote valley where her sister died one year earlier in search of answers. Here, the group will find themselves murdered in gruesome ways only to wake up and relive the nightmare in distinct ways as they are stuck in a time loop.

Final Destination: Bloodlines (May 16)

Final Destination: Bloodlines

There hasn't been a Final Destination since 2011, but Bloodlines is changing that this summer as it reboots the slasher franchise. The movie features a college student who regularly has nightmares of her family's demise, thus she returns home in the hopes of preventing the horror tragedy.

The late Tony Todd reprises his role of mortician William Bludworth in scenes filmed before his death, while Bloody Disgusting reported the movie will explore his backstory and childhood through flashbacks.

28 Years Later (June 20)

28 Years Later

Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle is finally delivering 28 Years Later in 2025, resurrecting the post-apocalyptic franchise after almost two decades. The movie is executive produced by Cillian Murphy, who led 28 Days Later but won't be back in this movie but could return later in the new trilogy which starts here (via Empire).

28 Years Later takes place, obviously, 28 years after the Rage Virus escaped a medical research lab and started a zombie apocalypse. The flick stars a new cast that includes Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jack O'Connell (his second appearance on this list of 2025 horror movies).

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27)

M3Gan 2.0

Three years after M3GAN made waves at the box office, the AI killer doll is coming back to theaters for a sequel this summer. The movie will once again be directed by Gerard Johnstone with a script from him and Akela Cooper, while the core cast, including Gemma, Cady, Cole, and M3GAN, reprise their roles.

M3GAN 2.0 picks the story back up two years later as Gemma is now an author and, presumably thanks to her experience in the 2022 hit, an advocate for regulating artificial intelligence. But after a defense contractor creates its own weaponized AI, Amelia, Gemma resurrects and upgrades M3GAN to fight it.

The Conjuring: Last Rites (September 5)

Conjuring 3

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be the fourth and final movie in the mainline franchise, over a decade after the original. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators who confront one last terrifying case.

Fans will be aware these movies are based on the real-life investigations of Ed and Lorraine Warren. While it's unconfirmed which case Last Rites will explore, some think it could tackle the Warrens' 1986 Snedeker house case.

Read more about The Conjuring's chronological timeline, including its spin-off franchises, The Nun and Annabelle.

The Black Phone 2 (October 17)

The Black Phone

The Black Phone 2 will arrive just in time for Halloween as director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill reunite to bring back Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, who confusingly died in the last movie. While Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw will return as the two psychic twins Finney and Gwen.

Some will be aware that The Black Phone was based on a short story from Joe Hill, and Derrickson told ComicBook before the first movie that the original writer had pitched him a "wonderful idea" for a follow-up. The sequel's storyline is still unclear, but it's easy to see it being based on that idea from Hill.

Frankenstein (November)

Frankenstein (2025)

Guillermo del Toro is directing an adaptation of Mary Shelly's 1818 novel Frankenstein to release on Netflix in November. Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein alongside Euphoria's Jacob Elordi as his monster, with Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, and more major actors also cast.

The Hellboy filmmaker has sought to adapt Frankenstein for well over a decade, with the movie set to recount a familiar tale as an egotistical scientist seeks to restore the dead but ultimately creates a monster.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (December 5)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Following the original 2023 movie's success, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will continue Blumhouse Productions' adaptation of the popular video games. The Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson will once again lead FNAF 2 alongside Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard as William Afton, despite his death in the last movie.

Plot details surrounding the Five Nights at Freddy's sequel are scarce despite the confirmation of several returning stars. Fans will be waiting until December to catch the horror where it will share a release month with Avatar 3.

Find out about the Top 10 horror movies of all time ranked by IMDb.