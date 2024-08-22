Five Nights at Freddy’s Movie Star Confirms Her Return For FNAF 2

One Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) actor confirmed their return to the upcoming sequel, FNAF 2.

The first film absolutely crushed the box office opening weekend, making a staggering $80 million domestically and $132 million globally.

Making it all the more impressive, the movie was also released on Peacock at the same time and went on to drive impressive subscribers and viewers to NBC Universal’s streaming platform.

While it took a second to be official, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was finally confirmed on April 2024. While no plot details were given, a tease from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop seemingly confirmed the inclusion of Mangle (basically an alternate version of Foxy).

The film is set to start production in October and is scheduled for release on December 5, 2025.

Vanessa Actress Confirms Her Return for Five Nights at Freddy's 2

In a new post to her Instagram Stories, actress Elizabeth Lail, who played Vanessa in Five Nights at Freddy’s, confirmed that she will return for FNAF 2.

The confirmation came from the actress posting a photo of herself giving a thumbs-up to the camera in response to a fan asking if she would be returning for the upcoming sequel.

In the original film, Lail played a police officer who came across Josh Hutcherson’s Mike at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While the two grow close, she's eventually revealed to have known the secret of the haunted animatronic the entire time.

To make it worse, she’s the daughter of William Afton, a serial killer who murdered the children, haunting Freddy and the gang. He’s also the man who killed Mike’s brother.

Eventually, Vanessa is able to muster enough strength to go up against her father, but the heroic effort leaves her in a coma.

The film ends with her stuck in the same slumber and Mike promising to be there when she wakes up.

What's Next for Vanessa in FNAF 2?

Generally, it would be a bad narrative test to simply kill off a character who was left in a coma the last time audiences saw them. So, it shouldn't be surprising for most that Elizbeth Lail is returning as Vanessa.

The bigger mystery is figuring out what direction FNAF 2 will take the character.

She could easily remain Mike’s ally and stay on his side as their story with Freddy and William’s many haunted animatronics continues.

Vanessa could resemble her video game counterpart—though it's important to note the two are not 1:1 and have many differences.

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, Vanessa is a security guard who terrorizes the player and hunts them down throughout the arcade. She also secretly has her own suit she puts on named Vanny.

Perhaps Lail’s Vanessa is doomed to follow in her father’s story and make for a tragic love story between her and Mike.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.

