A new behind-the-scenes image from the development of Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (FNAF 2) may have teased the arrival of another killer animatronic from the game.

Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi said in October 2023 that the team is "definitely excited" to tell more stories, hinting that the sequel could be tied to the video game's second installment.

In November 2023, Tammi revealed more details about plans for the sequel, noting that they're just "really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore" that are directly related to the series' second and third games.

An exciting development then came in January 2024 when lead star Josh Hutcherson confirmed that a sequel (FNAF 2) is on its way and filming is set to begin sometime later this year.

New FNAF 2 Image Teases Mangle's Arrival

Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum shared an exciting new image on X (formerly Twitter) from the behind-the-scenes progress of Five Nights at Freddy's 2. This image showcases what seems to be Jim Henson's Creature Shop's take on the game's scary animatronics known as Mangle and Toy Bonnie on the far left:

FNAF

Blum teased that Jim Henson's Creature Shop is "working [its] magic again" ahead of the much-anticipated sequel:

"Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is working [its] magic again! We aren’t sure what they’re working on, but we know it will be great!"

In FNAF lore, Mangle is Foxy's redesigned counterpart that first appeared in Five Nights at Freddy's 2. It is known to be the most damaged version of Foxy after children seemingly tore it apart during playtime:

Mangle

Meanwhile, Toy Bonnie is the redesigned version of Bonnie who served as the secondary antagonist in FNAF 2 of the video game series.

Toy Bonnie has a shiny blue body and white circular tail that can be used as a weapon against enemies:

Toy Bonnie

The sadistic killer thinks that he is a "superstar" and the best among the other animatronics.

How Mangle and Toy Bonnie Fits in FNAF 2

Mangle and Toy Bonnie are two important animatronics in Five Nights at Freddy's lore and seeing their live-action debut in FNAF 2 is an exciting prospect.

The first movie's ending showed William Afton's own Yellow Rabbit suit turn on him by killing him as he was dragged away by Freddy and the other animatronics.

In the video game's lore, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 revealed that the original animatronics are joined by a new batch of toy animatronics that serve as the main villains.

Given the FNAF movie's ending, William Afton's Springtrap may recruit or even make new allies to clash with the original animatronics who betrayed him.

Mangle and Toy Bonnie could be part of the new animatronics that Springtrap controls, leading to a full-blown animatronic war between the two factions of original versions and fresh killing machines.

The original animatronics could then seek Mike, Abby, and Vanessa's assistance in fending off Springtrap and his newfound allies.

Five Nights at Freddy's is available to rent and purchase on major digital platforms.

