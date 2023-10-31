FNAF Movie Confirms What We All Suspected About Spring Bonnie's Origin

The Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) movie seems to have settled a long debate about Spring Bonnie and Springtrap.

Based on the video game of the same name, FNAF featured creepy animatronics that come to life and kill innocent people.

Two of those animatronics are named Spring Bonnie and Springtrap.

Who Are Spring Bonnie & Springtrap?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.

Spring Bonnie

Spring Bonnie served as the earliest version of Bonnie the Rabbit and was initially one of the entertainers of Fredbear's Family Diner.

It is a yellow rabbit animatronic similar to Bonnie and wears a purple bowtie and two black buttons.

The character is one of the few mascots who have Springlock suits, debuting in Five Nights at Freddy's 3.

Springtrap

Meanwhile, Springtrap was the big bad of the third game. The evil animatronic is possessed by William Afton aka the overarching villain of Five Nights at Freddy's.

Springtrap is composed mainly of a battered yellow animatronic rabbit suit that is eerily similar to Spring Bonnie's appearance. The animatronic features a rugged appearance composed of several tears and displaced wires throughout its body.

Springtrap

Unlike the other killer animatronics, players can actually see Springtrap's broken wirings and mechanics underneath its fur/body.

Are Spring Bonnie & Springtrap the Same?

Springtrap

The debate of whether Spring Bonnie and Springtrap are the same stemmed from different factors, such as their designs and pieces of dialogue from Five Nights at Freddy's 3.

In the third installment of the video game franchise, a random kid called Springtrap Spring Bonnie while the Phone Guy also did the same thing during Night 5 of the game.

Moreover, the Five Nights at Freddy's: The Silver Eyes book also included an apparent confirmation that the two animatronics are the same.

The book explained that Spring Bonnie's suit was kept inside the safe room after several incidents of spring lock failures at the sister location of Fredbear's Family Diner.

The animatronic suit was then used by William Afton to hide from his previous victims. However, the suit's springlock mechanisms malfunction, ultimately impaling and killing Afton from the inside.

Despite this strong connection, some fans claimed that the two animatronics aren't the same, noting that the other one is a temporary or replacement suit while others pointed out Spring Bonnie and Springtrap's eye and button colors are different.

The Five Nights at Freddy's: The Ultimate Guidebook also noted that Spring Bonnie and Springtrap have different heads and endoskeletons, seemingly disproving the theory that the pair are the same.

Ultimately, though, the Five Nights at Freddy's live-action movie finally revealed the answer if Spring Bonnie and Springtrap are the same.

Springtrap

William Afton (Matthew Lillard) used Spring Bonnie's animatronic suit throughout the movie. It eventually became rugged and torn apart, making it look like Springtrap.

The movie then showcased how Afton was killed by the spring lock mechanism while wearing the Spring Bonnie costume, which is a direct callback to Five Nights at Freddy's: The Silver Eyes.

This happened after Mr. Cupcake bit through the suit, making the animatronic suit look like Springtrap from the game.

The new movie confirmed that Spring Bonnie and Springtrap are indeed the same character.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now available to watch on Peacock and in theaters.