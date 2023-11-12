Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) director Emma Tammi said that she "would love to see where [the characters] go" in a potential sequel.

Peacock's FNAF movie ended with William Afton's Yellow Rabbit suit turning on him and stabbing him as he was dragged away by the other killer animatronics.

This ending set up a possible FNAF 2 movie focused on Afton's revenge that could directly adapt other storylines from the games.

In October 2023, Tammi gave a hopeful update about a sequel, noting that they are "definitely excited" to tell more stories while also hinting that FNAF 2 could be tied to the second game of the video game series.

In an interview with Fandango, Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi discussed her plans for a potential FNAF 2 movie.

When first asked if she would be interested in returning to direct another installment of the horror video game series, Tammi didn't hesitate by saying that she'd "absolutely be very interested" in building more stories with the characters in FNAF 2:

Fandango: "I was wondering where would you like to see the sequels go and whether would you be interested in directing them.: Tammi: “I would absolutely be very interested in continuing [to direct a sequel], building stories in this world, building stories with these characters that I now feel, not just in love with, but invested in. I would love to see where they go."

The FNAF director then teased that they're just "really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore" that are tied to the second and third games of the series:

"In terms of the franchise, if we were lucky enough to be able to continue making more films, we would just be really excited to incorporate more elements of the lore that relate to [the second and third game]."

Tammi ended by saying that she wants to continue the characters' journey and make them stand out in future installments:

"And then also, as I said, just continuing these characters on a journey that feels uniquely their own that has just come out of the world, of the movie.”

After William Afton is stabbed and dragged by the killer animatronics at the tail-end of the movie, there's a shot of him bleeding heavily inside the storage room. It remains to be seen if Afton is dead or alive, but the ending hints that he might still be breathing.

Speaking with The Wrap, Tammi played coy about Afton's fate, teasing that fans will find out the answer if a sequel is made:

“I mean, if we are lucky — and knock on wood, audiences like this first one — we’ll be able to continue on that storyline in the next movie.”

What Will Happen in FNAF 2 Movie?

Despite the mixed reception of fans and critics, Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi's recent comments about a potential sequel is a promising sign that a follow-up will eventually receive the green light.

In fact, Matthew Lillard, who plays William Afton in the film, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the plan is to make FNAF 2 "even bigger and even more successful" than its predecessor:

"I’m excited to see when they greenlight the second movie, the plan we put together to make it even bigger and even more successful."

Adapting the second game while also incorporating new elements into FNAF 2 seems to be the right approach. Doing this would give the diehard fans of Five Nights at Freddy's something to look forward to while making new fans interested.

For those unaware, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (the game) was actually a prequel to the first game as it took place in November 1987.

The story focused on how the animatronics became possessed in the first place and featured a new protagonist named Jeremy instead of Mike (Josh Hutcherson's character in the film).

While part of the backstory of the kids whom Afton murdered was already shown in the first movie, FNAF 2 could expand on the lore by digging deep behind the murders through the eyes of Matthew Lillard's villain.

Part of the sequel could then focus on the present day by bringing back Mike, Abby, and Vanessa. The latter could finally awaken from her coma, and her knowledge of William Afton's past could be the key to defeating him once again if he comes back for revenge.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.