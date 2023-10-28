FNAF 2 Movie: Director Gives Hopeful Sequel Update

Mere hours after the Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) movie hit theaters, the film's director gave an update on a potential FNAF 2.

After its humble beginning as a small PC game, FNAF went on to become a massive multimedia horror franchise, with PS5 and Xbox games being only a drop in its terror-infused bucket.

That decade and change of hard work has culminated in a big-screen adaptation of the franchise from Universal and modern horror purveyor Blumhouse.

While the film seems to set up ideas for a potential sequel, the franchise’s future has been in question given the movie's mixed reception upon release.

Will There Be an FNAF 2 Sequel Teased by Movie Director

Blumhouse Productions

In a new interview, Five Nights at Freddy’s director Emma Tammi teased the potential of a big-screen sequel.

Tammi addressed the idea of a FNAF 2, telling Variety "We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world:"

"We’ll see how things go this weekend. We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that."

This came after the filmmaker was asked about star Matthew Lillard's previous comments teasing more films, to which Tammi simply said "We'll have to see:"

"This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see."

Back in January 2023, Lillard - while speaking on the WeeklyMTG podcast about his Magic the Gathering trading card game career - let slip he has signed on for a "three-picture deal" within the franchise, being the first indication there could be more movies in the FNAF franchise:

"I just got cast in a movie called 'Five Nights at Freddy's'. It's very fun. It is a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse. So, unfortunately, my day job is taking me off tour. I am very grateful for it, I am not actually going to be in Philly this summer."

What Could Happen in Five Nights at Freddy's 2?

As the Five Nights at Freddy's game series has proven, there is always more story to tell within this film universe.

In the second game, the player assumes control of Jeremy Fitzgerald, another unassuming security guard who takes a job at the haunted Freddy's Fazbear Pizzeria.

So, another security guard - on top of Josh Hutcherson's Mike - could very well be introduced.

Of course, following the events of the first film, it seems as though Matthew Lillard's Steve Raglan is dead, but given the actor's "three-picture deal" comment, it seems more than likely he comes back as the big bad for FNAF 2.

While Mike does not don an animatronic costume in the first movie, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 game notably introduced the ability for the main character to wear an animatronic mask to blend in with Freddy Fazbear and his murderous band of animals.

This could be a fun twist to throw into the second movie, tying in this vital gameplay inclusion into the plot of the film universe.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock.