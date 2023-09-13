After years of dominating the gaming industry, the Five Nights at Freddy's movie is finally happening with a cast worthy of this A-list title.

What started out as a small independent horror game has grown into a multi-million-dollar franchise. The latest new venture within the Five Nights franchise is a film adaptation from horror master Jason Blum and his production company, Blumhouse.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie follows a fledgling security guard, who after taking a job at an abandoned arcade/pizzeria realizes it is haunted by its former animatronic mascots.

So here is every actor and character to expect in the upcoming film:

Every Actor & Character in Five Nights at Freddy's

1.) Josh Hutcherson - Mike Schmidt

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson plays Mike Schmidt, the central security guard from the series of Five Nights at Freddy's (FNAF) games. The FNAF movie sees Mike going up against the series' killer animatronic band after getting hired to stand watch as an overnight guard of the abandoned Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

Josh Hutcherson is best known for his role as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games films but has also appeared in hits like Bridge to Terabithia, RV, and The Polar Express.

2.) Elizabeth Lail - Vanessa Monroe

Elizabeth Lail

Helping Mike survive the night is Elizabeth Lail's bright and sunny police officer, Vanessa Monroe. Vanessa comes to Mike's aid during his first night on the job at Freddy Fazbear's, seemingly knowing more than she is leading on about Freddy's murderous history.

Lail's other credits include Netflix's You, Countdown, and Once Upon a Time where she played Frozen's Princess Anna.

3.) Piper Rubio - Abby Schmidt

Piper Rubio

Abby Schmidt (played by Piper Rubio) is the 10-year-old sister of Josh Hutcherson's Mike. Growing up without her parents, Abby was raised by her brother, gaining a solid sense of self-dependence as her brother tried to get by for the two of them. In the film, Abby comes along to Mike's new job at Freddy's, bearing witness to the horrors that will unfold.

Rubio has appeared in films like this year's Crater, but Five Night at Freddy's marks her major motion picture debut.

4.) Matthew Lillard - Steve Raglan/William Afton

Matthew Lillard

Matthew Lillard plays Steve Raglan/William Afton in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. He is seemingly the main antagonist of the film, being the president of the now-defunct Fazbear Entertainment responsible for the deaths of the five children that haunt Freddy's. Following his departure from Fazbear, William took on the alias of Steve Raglan, a career counselor.

FNAF is not the first time Lillard has portrayed a serial killer in film, having played the villain of the first Scream film in 1996. Lillard's other roles include the modern voice of Shaggy in Scooby-Doo and Stevo in SLC Punk!.

5.) Kat Conner Sterling - Max

Kat Conner Sterling

Kat Conner Sterling takes on the role of Max in the Five Nights at Freddy's movie. Not much is known about Sterling's Max other than she will have a significant character arc in the film and is the babysitter of Piper Rubio's Abby Schmidt.

Kat Conner Sterling has also appeared in Netflix's A Week Away and 9-1-1.

6.) Mary Stuart Masterson - Aunt Jane

Mary Stuart Masterson

Aunt Jane (played by Mary Stuart Masterson) is described as having a villain role in the upcoming film. She is the rogue aunt of Mike and Abby Schmidt. On IMDb, the character was initially listed with the name Jane Afton before it was quickly changed, meaning the character could had some relation to the killer, William Afton.

Masterson can be seen elsewhere in Fried Green Tomatoes, Some Kind of Wonderful, and Benny & Joon.

7.) Cory DeVantè Williams - Taxi Driver

Cory DeVantè Williams

Appearing as a cameo in Five Night at Freddy's is popular horror game YouTuber Cory DeVantè Williams (aka coryxkenshin). Williams' appearance was confirmed in a trailer for the movie, with the influencer popping up as a taxi driver who is seen picking up Abby and one of Freddy's terrifying animatronics.

Cory DeVantè Williams has been a devout FNAF player since the series began, bolstering over 17 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

8.) Kevin Foster - Freddy Fazbear

Kevin Foster

Kevin Foster takes on the role of Freddy Fazbear, the leader of Freddy's terrifying animatronic band. He is the mascot of the now-defunct pizza chain, having since been possessed by the spirit of a child who was murdered by Freddy's former owner, William Afton.

Foster is no stranger to franchise entertainment, previously playing Jimmy in 2008's Iron Man and an ACU Gunner in Jurassic World.

9.) Jess Weiss - Chica

Jess Weiss

The backup singer in Freddy's decaying animatronic band is Chica (played by Jess Weiss). Chica - along with the rest of Freddy's mascots - haunts Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, seeking revenge against any adult that comes on the premises.

Five Night at Freddy's marks Jess Weiss's big-screen debut.

10.) Jessica Blackmore - Mike’s Mother

Jessica Blackmore

Jessica Blackmore plays the mother of Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt in the Five Nights movie. While details about her movie role are scarce, Mike's mother in the games is Mrs. Afton, the wife of serial killer William Afton.

Blackmore's past credits include Monsters of Men, Not Without Hope, and Mina.

11.) Theodus Crane - Jeremiah

Theodus Crane

Theodus Crane's Jeremiah remains a mystery when it comes to Freddy's movie. In the games, Jeremiah (or Jeremy) is another security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza from November 8, 1987 to November 13, 1987, so maybe he predates Josh Hutcherson's Mike at the haunted establishment.

Crane has appeared in Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, The Walking Dead, and Underground.

12.) Christian Stokes - Hank

Christian Stokes

Christian Stokes joins Five Nights at Freddy's as Hank. Hank can be seen in the film's trailer being pursued by Bonnie (one of Freddy's haunted animatronics), and fans think he is a stand-in for Henry Emily from the game, one of the founders of Fazbear Entertainment.

Stokes can also be seen in Monster, Escape Plan, and Lake Dead.

13.) Bailey Winston - Kim

Bailey Winston

Kim (played by Bailey Winston) looks to be a former waitress at Freddy's. She is seen in the trailer sporting a bright red and yellow uniform and name tags.

Winton's only other credit is 2014's The Best of Me.

14.) Joseph Poliquin - Carl

Joseph Poliquin

Carl is a haunted pink cupcake animatronic, seen as a prop in nearly every FNAF game. Joseph Poliquin looks to be playing the humanoid pastry in the film, not posing any threat to the main character but still getting in on the spooky action.

Joseph Poliquin's other roles include Greyhound, Daisy Jones and the Six, and The Purge.

15.) Lucas Grant - Garrett Schmidt

Lucas Grant

Lucas Grant plays Garrett Schmidt, the younger brother of Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt. By the time the events of the film take place, Garrett has been missing for well over a decade.

Grant is a child actor with only three other credits in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Pam & Tommy, and The Patient.

Five Night at Freddy's comes to theaters on October 27.